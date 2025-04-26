Will County tax exemption event to include veteran, senior programs

Troy Township is encouraging veterans and seniors to attend its Will County Exemption Event on April 29 to learn about programs for veterans and seniors. (Denise Unland)

Troy Township is encouraging veterans and seniors to attend its Will County Exemption Event on Tuesday, April 29 – even if they don’t need exemption help, according to a news release from Troy Township.

Representatives from the Veterans Assistance Commission programs, the Honor Flight Chicago program and the Troy Senior programs will be available to talk to attendees about exemptions from their property taxes and help file for them, according to the release.

“These programs are here to serve you, and we want to make sure our veterans and seniors know about all the resources and opportunities available,” according to the release.

The Will County Exemption Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Road, Shorewood.

This is a walk-in event; no appointments or registration is required.

For information, call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968 or visit troytownship.com.