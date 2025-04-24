Lockport edges Lincoln-Way West in competitive contest

NEW LENOX – Wednesday was exactly the kind of day softball teams want to play.

The cold weather was finally gone and (for now at least) the winds seemed to die down.

It was only fitting that a great game would go along with such a great day.

Lincoln-Way West hosted Lockport in a game that started out as a pitchers’ duel. That duel turned into a slugfest in the fourth inning with the Porters doing just a bit more than the Warriors to secure a 5-3 victory.

Lockport (12-8) got a typically dominant performance from Kelcie McGraw in the circle. McGraw struck out 14 while giving up three earned runs on three hits and walking one. Addison Way (1 for 3, two RBIs, two runs) and Taylor Lane (1 for 2, two RBIs) led the offense.

“It’s so wonderful to have a beautiful day to play,” Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec said. “They are a great team. We knew it was going to be a great competition today, so we’re glad we got to play in some warm weather.”

The offense wasn’t there for either team early. Through the first three innings, both teams were hitless with Lockport drawing one walk. Lane got things rolling in the fourth with a double to score Way and Noelle Sustersic to give the Porters a 2-0 lead.

McGraw’s bid for a perfect game was blown up in the fifth, the same inning the Warriors tied the score. Kaylea Armstrong scored on an Abby Brueggmann bunt, and Jess Noga drove in Addison Adrieansen on a double to knot the score at 2.

The top of the sixth saw the offense continue as Way’s RBI double scored Marcy Curry and Rheanna Slavicek, with Way later scoring on a passed ball.

Reese Rourke hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth, but that was as close as the Warriors got.

“I was happy I got to go up and help my team,” Giavanna Diciolla said after getting the leadoff single in the fifth that trigged Lockport’s run. “I worked with the mindset of being proactive and getting things started. ... Our team is known for having really good energy, so if we just keep that energy up it’ll stay contagious throughout the season.”

Lincoln-Way West (13-6) had moments to be proud of. Tying the game in the fifth and Rourke’s homer in the sixth when things could’ve gone south real quick is the sign of a quality team. Still, coach Heather Novak said she’s hoping to see continued growth from the team.

“We’re in Week 8 right now, and we’re continuing to learn and grow from these situations,” she said. “These are the types of games that we want to be in. We want to be challenged, and Lockport’s a good team. This was a good softball game and we’ve got to continue to find ways to work at it and get better.”

After a 7-0 start, Lincoln-Way West had a 2-4 stretch before going on a four-game winning streak. Wednesday was the second consecutive loss for the Warriors after they fell to Lincoln-Way East 7-2 on Monday.

The Porters also have had an up-and-down season. A 3-0 start followed by a 1-4 stretch. They had a 4-4 run after that, but Wednesday was their fourth victory in a row.

All of that is to say in the midway point of the season, there have been ups and downs for both squads (just like the weather). Both teams are focused on improving even further before the postseason comes around.

“We’ve just got to keep doing the little things right,” Chovanec said. “We have to keep working hard at practice and keep playing with heart.”