Joliet West sinks Joliet Central in cross-town matchup 15-3

Joliet West's Daniel Markun (17) dives back to first on a pitck off attempt during baseball game between Joliet Central at Joliet West, Tuesday April 22, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

JOLIET -- There’s no secret about it: The baseball teams for Joliet West and Joliet Central have had a rough go so far this season. After a 4-3 start, the Steelmen had lost 11 in a row entering Tuesday’s game at Joliet West. The Tigers, meanwhile, started 2-10, but won three of four entering Tuesday’s contest.

In a crosstown rivalry game, anything can happen, of course. In this case, though, both of those trends continued.

Joliet West compiled 12 hits with Zachary Chignoli and Nate Consalvo leading the way. Joliet Central, meanwhile, could never get the offense humming as the Tigers won their fourth in the last five, 15-3. It was the 12th straight defeat for the Steelmen.

Joliet West (6-11) talked last week about feeling better about where they were at. They handed Minooka just their second loss of the season on Monday before holding off Bolingbrook. A loss to Sandburg on Saturday was followed by a 16-1 drubbing of Joliet Central Monday at the Steelmen’s house.

They were back home Tuesday, but facing the same team with the same kind of result as Monday.

“We put the ball in play and it was a good day to hit,” coach John Kraczewski said. “The temperatures changed a little. We’ve been grinding at-bats and it was just one of those days.”

Chignoli was sensational at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs. Consalvo was right there with him with three RBIs and three runs. Maddux Chiquito was solid on the mound, allowing just three earned runs with two K’s and no walks.

Daniel Lukancic chipped in three RBIs and three runs as well for the Tigers.

“We were attacking the fastball early in the count,” Chignoli said. “That’s all you’ve got to do to get runners in. ...The coaches and the win versus Minooka have really turned our morale around and we’re riding the bus right now.”

The result was never truly in question. The Tigers put three runs in three consecutive at-bats to take an early lead. The Steelmen wouldn’t allow themselves to be blanked, though. David Calderon smashed an RBI double to score Daniel Quiros to cut the deficit to 3-1.

It was short-lived, however. The Tigers put five runs on the board in the bottom of the second and did the same in the fourth while holding the Steelmen scoreless in the third and fourth. The Tigers added another two in the fourth to give them 15 on the day.

Credit the Steelmen for refusing to roll over. They put one up on the board with Quiros scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Ryan Cooling’s RBI groundout scored Liam Ganzer, but that was as close as Central would come.

While it’s been a rough year for Joliet Central, winning a conference rivalry in such convincing fashion for the second day in a row will still be a boost to Joliet West’s confidence level.

“We just keep grinding,” Karczewski said. “The morale is still good. It’s not the same group of guys as last year so we have to take a different approach with a different group of guys. These guys come to work every day and I think we’re starting to figure it out.”

As for Joliet Central (4-15), it was another tough outing. In the current 12-game losing steak, the Steelmen’s closest contest was a 7-5 defeat to Richards on April 5th. Tuesday was the seventh time in that stretch that they were defeated via the run rule.

“We’ve got to be more competitive on the mound,” coach Miguel Silva said. “We’ve got to attack the zone and put ourselves in better counts so that our defense can go make plays. That will put our offense, which has had a better approach of late, in a better position.”

Joliet West will play four days in a row this week as they battle Oswego East on the road Wednesday. Joliet Central will be back in action at home on Thursday. Their opponent? Joliet West. The Steelmen will be looking to snap their winless skid then.