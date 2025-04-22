Lockport hosting annual recycling fair on Saturday

Lockport — In recognition of Earth day the city of Lockport and Lockport Township High School are partnering to help residents become more eco-friendly with their annual Recycling Resource Fair on Saturday, April 26.

The event will take place at Central Square, 222 E. 9th St., from 9 a.m. until noon and will feature informational booths from Waste Management, Urban Canopy, Will County Green, and Bloom Lockport.

All four organizations will be providing “information about their services, programs, and initiatives designed to support environmentally conscious choices” including recycling, composting, water conservation, and gardening programs.

Waste Management will also be providing vehicles for a touch-a-truck station for children.

While attending, residents are encouraged to bring used bubble wrap and plastic shopping bags to the event for a recycling collection spearheaded by the students of LTHS’ Interact Club. The student organization has a goal of collecting 1,000 pounds of plastic, which can then be recycled into a park bench.

Police bike collection

Residents cleaning out garages and looking to get rid of bicycles, tricycles, or scooters are also encouraged to drop off these items at the Lockport Police Department.

The police department is once again working with the Lockport Resource Center, 106 MacGregor Road, to collect and restore old bicycles which will then be sold to fund scholarships for graduating LTHS seniors from Lockport and Homer townships through the Transformation Scholarship Fund.

Bikes can be dropped off at the police station through the end of April and will be sold through Facebook in May.