Joliet officials ‘surprised’ by Saint Joseph Hospital closing pediatric unit

Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet plans to shut down its inpatient pediatrics unit that could come as soon as next month.

Prime Healthcare, who took over Saint Joseph Medical Center on March 1, said the pediatric unit is barely seeing a patient a day and resources are being shifted to services in greater demand.

“As community needs continue to evolve, we have seen a steady and significant decline in the demand for inpatient pediatric services, with the average inpatient census now less than one patient per day,” according to a statement from Prime Healthcare.

The decision is being challenged by the nurses union at the hospital.

The Illinois Nurses Association, which represents union nurses at the hospital, announced the pending pediatric unit closure Monday afternoon, saying it would leave “thousands” of Joliet children without an in-town hospital for their needs.

The Herald-News reached out to local government officials regarding Prime’s decision.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy (Gary Middendorf)

“The announcement came as a surprise about the decision to suspend pediatric services. We were notified yesterday and were surprised to learn the number of pediatric patients was at such a low level,” Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“In speaking with hospital officials, we have learned that pediatric inpatient care is being suspended due to a significant decline in patient volume,” he said, referencing Prime’s statement that there has been a sharp decline in pediatric patients at the hospital.

“All nurses affected by this change are being offered other positions within the St. Joseph’s facility, which is encouraging,” the mayor said in his statement.

According to Prime Healthcare, eight employees in Joliet are affected by the pending closure of the pediatric unit.

All eight “will be offered alternate roles within Saint Joseph Medical Center or other Prime Healthcare facilities,” according to the statement from Prime Healthcare.

Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra called Prime’s decision to close the pediatric unit “a sad day for my community. The closure of a pediatric unit at our local hospital not only disrupts immediate medical care for babies and children but also creates long-term worries for families who relied on its services.”

She said access for Joliet area families to the specialized care “is crucial, especially for children with unique health needs. It’s understandable that many parents are feeling anxious, upset and overwhelmed right now. I am very upset about this announcement.”

Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra speaks at a press conference during a picket outside Saint Joseph Medical Center as contract negotiations were ongoing Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who has a background in nursing and whose 14th District includes Joliet, called Prime’s change in plans “shameful.”

The Naperville Democrat said as part of Prime Healthcare’s application to take ownership of eight hospitals across Illinois, including Saint Joseph in Joliet, the company “made a promise to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who serve families in this community that they would not adjust the scope of services or the levels of care at these hospitals.”

“Instead, with the ink barely even dry on their new ownership deal, we see a for-profit health system already turning their backs on our kids and workers,” Underwood said. “Closing this pediatric unit is a deeply shameful decision that will make it more difficult and expensive for families across our community to access care.”

Saint Joseph Medical Center Emergency Department on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Saint Joseph Medical Center will continue to provide emergency services for pediatric patients, Prime Healthcare said.

But a transfer arrangement has been made with Endeavor Health to treat pediatric patients in need of inpatient care. Endeavor Health is a Chicago regional hospital network. Its nearest hospital to Joliet is in Naperville.

The Illinois Nurses Association in its statement issued Monday said nurses will fight the proposed closure of the pediatrics unit, which requires approval from the state Hospital and Facilities Safety Review Board.

The unit could be shut down as soon as May 2, the union said.

Saint Joseph Medical Center as seen on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf file photo)

According to the union, the pending closure of the pediatric unit is the latest cut by Prime, which also has closed more than half of the operating rooms at Saint Joseph Medical Center and has informed psychiatric doctors that their contracts with the hospital will be terminated.

“Not only does this mean the jobs of multiple doctors, nurses and other health care workers are at risk, but now the hospital will be unable to provide some of the basic services that our community relies on,” the union said in the release.

The pediatric unit would shut down for at least 12 months, and all seven nurses who work in the unit would be laid off, the INA said.

California-based Prime Healthcare took ownership of the Joliet hospital on March 1.

The layoffs violate Prime’s contract with the union by providing fewer than 30 days notice for layoffs, INA said in the release.

The union also accused Prime of going back on statements made to nurses and the Hospital and Facilities Safety Review Board that it would not close units within two years after taking over the Joliet hospital.

“Not only does this mean the jobs of multiple doctors, nurses and other health care workers are at risk, but now the hospital will be unable to provide some of the basic services that our community relies on,” the union said in the release.

By late March, Prime had closed eight of the 14 operating rooms at the hospital and reduced hours for the unit, INA said.

Psychiatric doctors have been informed that their contracts at the hospital will be canceled in 90 days, the union said.

“Prime officials looked us in the eyes and promised to put resources back into our hospital and to keep all our units open,” INA Executive Board member Jeanine Johnson said in the release. “Instead, Prime is slashing multiple units so they can send higher profits back to their owners in California.”

Prime said it is moving resources to other hospital services in greater demand.

“To best serve our community, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend inpatient pediatric services and expand other needed critical service lines,” according to the Prime Healthcare statement. “We have already invested in state-of-the-art technology and systems to support these expanding services.”

Prime Healthcare did not specify where those investments have been made but said there has been a growing need for advanced surgical, neurosurgical and spinal care.

D’Arcy said Tuesday he was “pleased to see Prime Healthcare reinvesting in the hospital, particularly in areas like cardiac and orthopedic surgery. These kinds of equipment upgrades and enhancements are significant and will benefit our community.”

Prime Healthcare when it took ownership of the Joliet hospital and other formerly Ascension facilities in Illinois said it would invest $250 million into the properties for “facility upgrades, capital improvements, substantial technology investments and system upgrades,” according to a news release.

Other hospitals that Prime acquired from Ascension are Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago.