Jail release blocked for Markham man charged with murder of Joliet teen shot 25 times

A Will County judge has denied the pretrial release of a Markham man charged with the 2023 murder of a Joliet teen who was shot 25 times near a playground and community center.

On Tuesday, Judge Sarah Jones ruled that Jaquan Blalock, 19, must remain detained in Will County jail under the SAFE-T Act.

Jones said she made her decision to protect the public and because she found no conditions that could mitigate Blalock’s risk to others’ safety.

Blalock is charged with the May 30, 2023 first-degree murder of Antoine Shropshire, 16, of Joliet. He’s also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Shropshire was shot 25 times near a playground and the Warren-Sharpe Community Center in Joliet.

A vigil was held for Shropshire after he was killed. About 200 people attended the vigil, including Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

Jones sided with prosecutors’ request to keep Blalock in jail because of the nature of the incident and his alleged attempts to avoid suspicion after the fatal shooting.

“These are crimes of violence — extreme violence,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Deborah Mills.

Mills had read a statement from Shropshire’s mother, Tysha Hammond, that requested Jones to keep Blalock in jail.

The shooting happened in broad daylight where children were present and Blalock was seen smiling after taking Shropshire’s life, according to Hammond’s statement. She said Blalock has no regard for human life.

Mills said there was a second shooter who was involved in the incident. But no other arrest have been made in the case, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Blalock’s attorney, Samantha Kerins, told Jones that her client is still presumed innocent of the charges against him.

Kerins disputed the allegation that Blalock was attempting to avoid the police. She said Blalock would have no way of knowing of his warrant for his arrest since it had been under seal for months.

She said Blalock could stay with his mother while under electronic monitoring and keep away from witnesses since he is not from Joliet.

“He is young. He does have a family,” Kerins said.

Kerins said the Will County Public Defender’s Office is conducting their own investigation of the incident. She said it would be easier for Blalock to assist with that investigation if he was not in custody.

Blalock’s case was set for May 20 as his attorneys continue to work on his discovery.