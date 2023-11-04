Police arrest teen charged with Joliet murder of another teen

A teen from Markham has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of another teen May 30 in Joliet.

On Thursday, Jaquan Blalock, 17, of Markham, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Antoine Shropshire, 16, according to court records and a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Blalock is being charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Shropshire was gunned down May 30 in the 400 block of South Joliet Street, which is close to a playground and the Warren-Sharpe Community Center.

Blalock was arrested in Hazel Crest and taken to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

Tysha Hammond tears up as she speaks about the loss of her son, Antoine Shropshire, at a vigil on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the case is a “stark reminder of the devastating impact that violence can have on our young people, their families and our entire community.”

“We must remember that violence only begets more violence, and we share the responsibility with our community to work toward a safer Joliet,” Evans said. “I’m very thankful for the tireless efforts of our detectives and officers who worked to bring this criminal to justice.”

English did not provide further information on the motive behind the shooting or if there are other suspects still at large.

Detectives secured a warrant for Blalock’s arrest as early as Sept. 15, about three days before the statewide implementation of the cashless bail provision of the SAFE-T Act.

Judge Art Smigielski set no bond for Blalcock on the warrant, which effectively prevents his release from the juvenile jail.

Blalcock is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

About 200 people gathered June 2 for a vigil to remember Shropshire at the Joliet park near where he was slain. At the vigil, Shropshire’s mother, Tysha Hammond, said, “We shouldn’t be here, but we are.”

“This is now my reality. My son was with me for 16 years. It took 15 seconds to take him away from me – over a BB gun,” Hammond said.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy attended the vigil and described Shropshire’s death as “the loss of a life not yet lived.”