Joliet museum’s rooftop concert season begins in May

The band Cadillac Groove performs at a rooftop concert at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which will renew its Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series for 2025 on May 17. (Provided by Joliet Area Historical Museum)

The Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series at the Joliet Area Historical Museum opens May 17.

The museum will host 11 concerts through Sept. 26. The series features live bands twice a month.

The series features a variety of music genres, including rock, indie, blues, Americana and pop, according to a release from the museum.

“There is general seating for all guests, and reserved tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $12.

The stage is lit for a rooftop concert at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which will renew its Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series for 2025 on May 17. (Provided by Joliet Area Historical Museum)

The museum advises registering for tickets online because many shows sell out.

The concerts include a beverage bar, snack vendor and access to museum galleries and exhibits for all paying guests, according to the release.

Shows will be moved to museum auditorium in case of inclement weather.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Shows will start at 7 p.m.

For registration or information, visit www.jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

The museum is at 204 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet. Free parking is available at the museum lot at Webster and Ottawa streets.

Concert calendar

• May 17: Android Paranoid, a tribute to Radiohead

• May 30: Toronzo Cannon

• June 13: Cadillac Groove

• June 27: Great Moments In Vinyl, a tribute to Chicago

• July 12: 3rd City Brass Band/ Big Lagniappe

• July 18: Strung Out

• July 24: The Red Roses

• August 7: Classical Blast

• August 29: Sugar Lime Blue

• September 12: The Throwbacks

• September 26: FreeByrd