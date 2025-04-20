Both Joliet high schools send teams to IHSA journalism state finals

Joliet West’s Journalism Team earned second place at sectionals on April 5, sending 13 students to state. Joliet Central will send two students to state finals. (mthomas02)

Students from Joliet Township High School District 204 qualified for the IHSA journalism competition state finals.

Joliet West’s journalism team earned second place at sectionals on April 5, placing in 15 or 18 categories, missing first place by just three points and advancing 13 students to the state finals in nine categories.

Joliet Central will send two students to state finals.

The students advancing from Joliet West include Alih Rangel, Alaina Potocki, Mireya Saucedo, Rufus Werson, Jaedynn Clark, Amaya Nichols, Neveah Walker, Eli Pearson, Madison Wingerter, Dalyla Martinez, Nicole Nielsen, Molly Murdock-Schey and Bethany Yanchick.

Students from Joliet Central attending will be Alexa Encarnacion Hernandez and Lilith Ventura.

Ther state finals will be held at Heartland Community College in Normal on Friday, April 25.