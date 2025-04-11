Smash-and-grab burglary crew targets Mokena, Frankfort, Tinley Park

A smash-and-grab crew burglarized multiple businesses in Mokena, Frankfort and Tinley Park before fleeing to Chicago to evade the authorities, according to Mokena police.

The crime spree was reported on Friday morning in a part of Will County known as the Lincoln-Way area, which includes towns such as New Lenox, Frankfort, Manhattan and Mokena.

There were at least seven businesses in Mokena that were “reportedly victimized,” along with three businesses in Frankfort and three businesses in Tinley Park, according to Mokena police officials.

The “offending vehicle” managed to flee to Chicago but the burglars escaped from authorities, police said.

Officers with the Frankfort Police Department responded about 4:30 a.m. to a burglary in progress in the 20200 block of LaGrange Road.

A witness reported “multiple” people pulled in a grey sedan and began “smashing out the glass of three businesses” in the complex, Frankfort police officials said.

The burglars “took items” and fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

The Frankfort Police Department became aware that nearby towns “experienced similar criminal activity during the early morning hours,” police said.

Anyone with information should call the Mokena Police Department at 708-479-3912 or the Frankfort Police Department at 815-469-9435.