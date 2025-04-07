Joliet Visitation and Aid to host annual fundraiser

Members of the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet fellowship at the 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet. This year's spring brunch will be held April 27 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet will close its 135th year with their annual fundraising brunch on April 27.

The theme this year is “Honoring our Founders – Spring Elegance Brunch," according to a news release from the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet.

The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., in Joliet.

Tickets are $100 and includes a delicious buffet brunch, live entertainment, complimentary refreshment bar, “Pour the Bubbly” mimosa and bloody Mary bar, as well as basket and cash raffles, according to the release.

The brunch will honor its eight founders – Mrs. Nellie Talbot, Mrs. Jacob Adler, Sr., Mrs. William McDermott, Miss Nellie Lennon, Miss Annie Lennon, Miss Katherine Gunn, Miss Emma Ulm and Miss Mary Bray – who met in their homes and planned ways to help community members in need, immediately and confidentially, according to the release.

Several scrapbooks sit on a table at the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Today, V&A assists people suffering unexpected and catastrophic illnesses and disasters, typically by giving gift cards, according to the release.

V&A also partners with other Joliet organizations to extend its outreach. For years, V&A has provided holiday meals and more than 400 gifts to approximately 240 families in Joliet Public Schools District 86.

In 2024, V&A provided for more than 400 adults and 600 children at both Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, totaling more than $34,000, according to the release.

In 2024, V&A members volunteered their time at the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s South Suburban Center in Joliet and packed 4,610 pounds of food and 17,280 cereal bowls, and provided 3,842 meals, according to the V&A Facebook page.

Also in 2024, V&A partnered with the Zonta Club of Joliet to collect more than 2,200 pieces of gently used costume jewelry. Volunteers then hosted a “jewelry gift shop” of bracelets, earrings and necklaces for the students at Edna Keith, M.J. Cunningham, Sator Sanchez and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools to give as gifts on Mother’s Day.

On April 15, volunteers from two Joliet nonprofits – the Zonta Club of Joliet and Visitation and Aid Society – hosted a “jewelry gift shop” of gently used bracelets earrings, necklaces for the students at Edna Keith, M.J. Cunningham Elementary, and Sator Sanchez and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools to give on Mother’s Day. (Denise Unland)

V&A also donated Thanksgiving food to Daybreak Center in Joliet and MorningStar Mission in Joliet in 2020, gave away fresh produce at Joliet Central High School in 2021 and collected new and gently used shoes for Will County Habitat for Humanity in 2023.

The remaining jewelry was donated to the Encore Shop at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

For brunch tickets and information, visit visitationandaidsocietyjoliet.org.