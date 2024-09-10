Joliet Visitation and Aid Society ‘quietly’ helping residents for 135 years

Karen Isberg Sorbero speaks at the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

For 135 years, a Joliet nonprofit has significantly impacted the community – and members rarely talk about it.

Karen Sorbero of Joliet, past president of the Visitation and Aid Society in Joliet, said V&A helps people “going through the darkest times” of their lives.

“We do it quietly and we don’t get a lot of brouhaha about it,” Sorbero said. “We do it and we move on.”

On Saturday, V&A members celebrated their organization’s 135th birthday at the Jacob Henry Mansion. The Joliet women’s organization began in 1889, when eight women provided local residents with confidential financial assistance after they “experienced tragic events,” according to a news release from V&A.

Even now, V&A maintains strict confidentiality about the individuals they help and the specifics of the donation, even though V&A distributes thousands of dollars each year to people who need assistance.

Fran Naal of Joliet, a member for “40 or 50 years” and president from 2008 to 2009, said that is what makes V&A a “very unique organization.”

“It’s longstanding and its values are perfect,” Naal said. “We help a lot of people that need help in a quiet way, and we don’t keep them waiting. We help them as soon as possible, and that is how we were set up: to do good works and in a really fast way.”

Will County Habitat for Humanity CEO Nicole Murray thanks the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet for its support at the organization's 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet.

How V&A helps Joliet residents

V&A also partners with other Joliet organizations to extend its outreach. For years, V&A has provided holiday meals and more than 400 gifts to about 240 families in Joliet Public Schools District 86.

According to its website, V&A has donated a total of $14,900 to the Will-Grundy Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care’s “We Honor Veterans” program, United Way of Will County’s golf outing, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Sam’s Caring Closet at Joliet Central High School and the back-to-school campaign for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet.

“I just like the good feeling that you get when you have done something meaningful.” — Fran Naal, longtime member of Visitation and Aid Society in Joliet

According to V&A’s Facebook page, it has donated Thanksgiving food to Daybreak Center in Joliet and MorningStar Mission in Joliet in 2020, gave away fresh produce at Joliet Central High School in 2021 and collected new and gently used shoes for Will County Habitat for Humanity in 2023.

For Mother’s Day, V&A partnered with the Zonta Club of Joliet to collect more than 2,200 pieces of gently used costume jewelry. Volunteers then hosted a “jewelry gift shop” of bracelets, earrings and necklaces for the students at Edna Keith, M.J. Cunningham, Sator Sanchez and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools to give as gifts on Mother’s Day.

Members of the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet fellowship at the organization's 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet.

Each student could select two pieces to give their mothers and other caregivers for Mother’s Day. The remaining jewelry was donated to the Encore Shop at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the release.

And on Aug. 25, V&A members volunteered their time at the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s South Suburban Center in Joliet and packed 4,610 pounds of food and 17,280 cereal bowls, and provided 3,842 meals, according to the V&A Facebook page.

“We have a wonderful spirit of Christian charity,” Naal said. “When you join, you’re explained what the purpose is, and I just like the good feeling that you get when you have done something meaningful.”

Seniors ‘backbone’ of the organization

Claire Millweard, 96 and a lifelong Joliet resident, said she joined V&A more than 70 years ago. She served as president in 1984 and 1985, and again in 2009 and 2010. Millweard also served as secretary and membership chair.

“Kay Comfort invited me [to join] and the rest is history,” Millweard said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Millweard said she plans to continue her membership in V&A as long as she can.

Several scrapbooks sit on a table at the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet 135th birthday luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Joliet.

“My heart goes out to people who are less fortunate than you and I,” Millweard said, “and I try to support them in any way I can.”

Naal said V&A’s oldest members are the “backbone” or the organization.

“As you get older, you can’t do everything that you did when you were younger,” Naal said. “But you can help financially and that’s a good thing, too. ... I still go to the meetings and I hope I can do that for a long time yet. Because I do enjoy the friendships I’ve made through the club.”

For information, visit visitationandaidsocietyjoliet.org.