Romeoville, Joliet Central baseball suffer defeats: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Andrew 10, Romeoville 5: The Spartans allowed seven runs in the third and were unable to come back in the Saturday loss.
Richards 7, Joliet Central 5: The Steelmen scored four in the sixth, but were unable to complete the comeback. Adam Sanchez went 2 for 4 at the plate for Joliet Central.
Softball
Coal City 17, Morris 15: The Coalers handed Morris its first loss of the season. Addison Harvey went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a homer, while Kaycee Graf was 3 for 5 with three runs, two RBIs and a homer for Coal City.
Karson Dransfeldt went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Mylie Hughes had two RBIs for Morris.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Joliet West 3: Mackenzie Bacha had a two-run home run for the Griffins, while Tegan Koehler hit a solo homer and Mia Balta a three-run double.
Gabriela Juarez had a home run for Joliet West.
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Yorkville 0; Lincoln-Way Central 6, Yorkville 5: Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 19 with one hit and one walk in the first game for Lincoln-Way Central. Sadie Scofield had two RBIs in the second game.
Lockport 4, Antioch 1; Lockport 4, Huntley 0: In the first of two games, Lockport was led by Bridget Faut, who struck out 11 in the circle. In the game against Huntley, it was Kelcie McGraw who dominated the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out 12.
Girls soccer
Lemont 7, T.F. North 0: Lemont dominated for the Saturday shutout.
Lincoln-Way East 3, Lyons 2: The Griffins picked up a key nonconference win.
Maine South 0, Plainfield Central 0: Plainfield Central and Maine South battled to a tie in a nonconference matchup.
Providence 2, Kankakee 0: Lydia Arrigoni and Gabby Tylka each had goals for the Celtics.
Joliet West 5, Thornwood 1: The Tigers got a convincing nonconference win.
Boys volleyball
Lockport finishes fourth in Argo Invite: Lockport defeated St. Laurence 25-21, 25-20. The Porters lost to Mt. Carmel 25-20, 21-25, 10-15. They then lost to Reavis 21-25, 23-25.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Buffalo Grove 10: Lincoln-Way West is now 10-5 on the season.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way 9, Minooka 4: Chris Biel scored four goals for Lincoln-Way.
Girls lacrosse
Eureka 15, Lockport 12: The Porters came up short against the Missouri state champions.