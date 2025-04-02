Joliet participates in national water conservation challenge

Joliet water tower along Hennepin Drive. A project is underway that will bring Lake Michigan water to Joliet by 2030. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet is encouraging residents to commit to reducing pollution and managing water resources as part of a nationwide program.

By participating in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, Joliet residents have the opportunity to win eco-friendly prizes “while contributing to a sustainable future,” the city of Joliet said in a news release.

The nonprofit national community service campaign, running from April 1-30, invites residents to make simple, water-saving pledges at mywaterpledge.com. These commitments aim “to promote efficient water use, reduce pollution and save energy,” according to the release.

The program, initiated by the Wyland Foundation, has engaged thousands of cities over the years.

“Water conservation is vital to our city’s sustainability,” Allison Swisher, Joliet’s director of public utilities, said in the release. “Our Rethink Water Joliet and Rethink Conservation Joliet initiatives encourage residents to be mindful of their water usage as we prepare to transition to a new water source.”

The city of Joliet is preparing to switch to Lake Michigan for its water supply in 2030.

The Challenge emphasizes the impact of daily water habits on the future of our communities, from protecting coasts, lakes and rivers to minimizing polluted runoff.

Participating in The Challenge “offers a fantastic opportunity for everyone to engage in positive environmental actions,” Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said.

“I encourage all Joliet residents to take the free pledge at mywaterpledge.com and help our city lead in sustainable practices for generations to come,” he said.

To participate, residents can visit mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Joliet. Cities compete in various population categories, with Joliet falling into the 100,000-299,999 resident bracket.

Cities with the highest percentage of residents taking the pledge in their category have a chance to win eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward home utility bills, water-saving fixtures, and more, according to the city.

In previous years, residents from over 2,000 cities across all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by over 1 billion gallons, decrease waste sent to landfills by 35 million pounds, and prevent nearly 100,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds, according to the release from Joliet.

In addition to competing against other cities across the country, the members of the Grand Prairie Water Commission – Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood – have agreed to a “friendly wager” amongst themselves to see which community can rank the best in this challenge, according to the release from Joliet.