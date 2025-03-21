Man suffers 3 gunshot wounds in Joliet shooting

A Joliet Fire Department Ambulance pulls up to Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A 20-year-old man in Joliet is expected to survive a shooting that left him with three gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at close to 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Joliet Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a 20-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his lower body, English said. Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The man’s injuries are considered not life threatening and he was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by paramedics, English said.

Spent shell casings were located inside of a home in the area, he said.

The shooting is under active investigation.