Overnight closures planned on Route 59 in Plainfield

The village of Plainfield announced temporary lane closures in each direction along portions of Illinois Route 59 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday. (File Photo)

The contractor working on the 143rd Street East Extension in Plainfield has scheduled overnight work on Thursday and Friday along Illinois Route 59, north and south of the 143rd Street intersection.

This work will require a temporary lane closure in each direction along Route 59 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove the median in advance of staging traffic for the intersection improvements, according to the village of Plainfield.

The outside lanes will remain open to traffic during this work, according to the village.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone.