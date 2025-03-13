Like watching storms? National Weather Service needs you as storm spotter

Lightning strikes behind Joliet 29 Generating Station on Wednesday, June 22, 2016 in Joliet. More than 10 tornadoes were spotted that Wednesday across northern Illinois. (Eric Ginnard)

Illinois averages more than 50 tornadoes each year and ranks fourth in the United States for the most tornadoes per square mile, according to the state of Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

As March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month in Illinois.

The National Weather Service is putting on in-person and online programs over the next month to providing training for volunteer weather spotters.

A training event in Morris, created by the National Weather Service, will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 19.

The free program will cover the types of hazardous weather that occur during spring and summer months, including thunderstorms and heat waves. Beach safety also is addressed.

The training is for people interested in weather who are willing to contribute to the safety of their community as spotters taught to accurately relay information on local conditions to the NWS. The Chicago regional office for the NWS is in Romeoville. The recommended age for volunteers is 18 and older.

The March 19 program will be held in the First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris. To RSVP, go to Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/maedbus3.

A driver goes through his qualifying laps Friday night at Grundy County Speedway as storm clouds roll in. Racing was called off due to the storm and will take place Saturday evening, weather permitting. (Dan Voitik)

The NWS also offers a community weather preparedness program from 7 to 9 p.m. April 2 in New Lenox, as well as virtual training sessions for weather spotters from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 9 and noon to 2 p.m. April 23. For details, go to weather.gov/chicago/spotter_talk.

The Basic Severe Weather Spotter Program was designed by the National Weather Service to improve warning services, according to the news release. The NWS needs real-time reports of hail size, wind damage, flash flooding, heavy rain, tornadoes and waterspouts to effectively warn the public.

Damage is seen after the June 22, 2015 tornado in Coal City. A basic severe weather spotter class to be held Feb. 9 will teach Grundy County residents how to identify a dangerous storm. (Shaw Media)

Even as new technology allows the NWS to issue warnings with more lead time, the agency notes that spotters always will be needed in tandem with radar indications of severe weather to provide their local assessment of what’s actually happening on the ground [technical term is “ground truth”].

The volunteers serve as severe weather spotters for the NWS and local emergency management programs.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday began plans to lay off 10% of its current workforce, according to reports from the Associated Press. The numbers were presented to NOAA employees and managers were asked to submit names of positions for layoffs to agency headquarters, which will then go to NOAA’s parent agency, the Department of Commerce, on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Nathaniel Crider used a power saw to cut up a tree that fell from a neighbors yard onto his Webster Avenue house in the Marycrest neighborhood of Joliet during the storm the night before. July 16, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Preparedness tips

The following guidelines for severe weather preparedness are provided on the NWS website at weather.gov/ilx/severe-prep:

STAY INFORMED - Monitor a weather-alert radio, local radio and TV broadcasts, NWS web pages or various news apps. Don’t rely on just one method – especially storm sirens – which may not be heard indoors by everyone.

HAVE AN EMERGENCY PLAN - Designate places to go to seek safe shelter from a tornado or severe thunderstorm. Pick two places to meet in case you are separated from your family or co-workers. While traveling or when away from home, know the names of the locations you are visiting – especially county and city names.

PREPARE YOURSELF AND YOUR HOME FOR AN EMERGENCY - Learn how to use a fire extinguisher, how to administer CPR and how to turn off the electricity, gas and water supplies in your home. Inspect your home for potential hazards such as weakened trees or limbs, cracked windows or worn roofing.

HAVE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT - Some storms produce power outages that will last for several days. Having the following items will help you cope with the disaster: