2025 Herald-News Softball: 5 players to watch

Lincoln-Way Central’s Lisabella Dimitrijevic is one of the top players in the Herald-News area. (Gary Middendorf)

Here are five softball players to watch during the 2025 season in The Herald-News coverage area.

Minooka’s Gracie Anderson (Gary Middendorf)

Gracie Anderson, sr., C, Minooka

The reigning Southwest Prairie Conference MVP, Anderson has committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay. The left-handed slugger is a fixture in the middle of the Indians' lineup. She hit .461 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs and helped lead Minooka to a school-record 32 wins as well as a sectional title.

Softball: Lockport vs Lincoln-Way Central MAY 31 Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Lisabella Dimitrijevic, sr., P, Lincoln-Way Central

Dimitrijevic is the reigning Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year after posting a 26-3 record with a 0.54 ERA, leading the Knights to a Class 4A supersectional appearance. The Florida State signee struck out 354 against just 13 walks and 49 hits in 169⅔ innings. For good measure, she also hit .405 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs.

Lincoln-Way East’s Cassidy Jagielski (Gary Middendorf)

Cassidy Jagielski, jr., IF, Lincoln-Way East

Jagielski hit .444 with five home runs and 33 RBIs for the Griffins as a sophomore last season. The Notre Dame commit was also named ICA 1st Team All-State and All-Southwest Suburban Conference.

Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Rourke (Gary Middendorf)

Reese Rourke, jr., P/SS, Lincoln-Way West

A true dual threat, Rourke hit .505 with 15 home runs and 117 total bases for the Warriors last season, all school records. The North Carolina State commit also was 14-7 in the circle with a 3.11 ERA and was named ICA 1st Team All-State as well as All-Southwest Suburban Conference.

Wilmington’s Molly Southall (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Molly Southall, jr., OF, Wilmington

Southall feasted on any and all opposing pitching last season, hitting .667 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs for the Wildcats. She also has the speed to cover ground in center field and create havoc on the basepaths. The North Carolina State commit was also named ICA 1st Team All-State and All-Conference in the Illinois Central Eight.