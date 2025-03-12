Plainfield District 202, teachers union agree on new contract

Plainfield High School-Central Campus as seen on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. On Tuesday, March 10, 2025, the District 202 Board of Education approved a three-year deal with the Association of Plainfield Teachers union. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)

On Tuesday, the Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 Board of Education approved a three-year deal with the Association of Plainfield Teachers union.

The union overwhelmingly ratified the new pact on March 6, according to a news release from School District 202.

The District 202 board approved the new contract during a special meeting on Tuesday, according to the release.

The new three-year contract includes differentiated raises that “reflects the district’s commitment to providing a competitive employment package to recruit and retain top talent,” according to the release.

“The contract was a win for both sides,” Association of Plainfield Teachers union President Steve Jepsen said in the release.

To that end Board of Education “approved a significant market adjustment in the contract’s first year and ties future raises to the consumer price index,” according to the release, which is a significant milestone for District 202, according to Superintendent Glenn Wood.

That plan was based on a benchmarking study that included 18 school districts, according to the release.

“By prioritizing fair compensation and sustainable financial practices, we are strategically positioned to meet the ever-evolving needs of our students and community,” Wood said in the release.

District 202’s improved financial stability, budgeting and strategic decision-making allowed for this increased investment in employee compensation, according to the release.

“We believe this agreement is fair to everyone and helps to move us forward as a district,” District 202 Board of Education President Rod Westfall said in the release.

The Association of Plainfield Teachers union represents more than 2,000 teachers and other staff, including social workers and school psychologists, according to the release.

The Board of Education and the Plainfield Association of Support Staff approved a three-year deal in May 2024, according to the release.