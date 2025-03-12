Joliet closing more lanes on Plainfield Road

Sign posted at Six Corners notifies motorists in Joliet that a section of U.S. Route 30 heading into downtown remains closed as a water main project that was started last year continues into 2025. Jan. 23, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet is planning more lane closures on Plainfield Road as soon as Thursday for water main work.

The city issued a statement Wednesday that it will begin construction Thursday for a Plainfield Road water main project that runs from Black Road to Theodore Street.

The project will involve lane closures between Raynor and Ingalls avenues, the city said.

The project is expected to continue until July 1.

Plainfield Road serves as Route 30 leading into downtown Joliet.

The lane closures announced Wednesday involve traffic west of Raynor. The city already diverts eastbound Route 30 traffic onto Raynor Avenue because of lane closures for water main work.

Officials appreciate patience and ask that drivers go slowly and cautiously through any construction zone.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. For information, call the public utilities department at 815-724-4220.