Will County offers ‘Mutt Madness’ pet adoption special throughout March

March is “Mutt Madness” at Will County Animal Protection Services – and people and pooches are the winners.
Will County Animal Protection Services will waive its adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older through March 31, according to a news release from Will County.
Adoptable dogs include Neil, an affectionate mastiff/cane corso mix; Owen, a playful Japanese akita mix; and Maggie, a curious and gentle pit bull/terrier mix, according to the release.
View all dogs available for adoption on the Will County Animal Protection Services Petfinder website at IL1035.petfinder.com.
Adoptions will take place from noon to 4 pm. Monday through Saturday at Will County Animal Protection Services, at 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.
To schedule an appointment to visit available pets, call 815-462-5633 or email adopt@willcounty.gov.
For information about Will County Animal Protection Services, visit willcounty.gov.