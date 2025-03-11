Will County offers ‘Mutt Madness’ pet adoption special throughout March

Will County Animal Protection Services will waive its adoption fees for dogs six months and older through March 31. Adoptable dogs include Owen, a playful Japanese akita mix. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services )

March is “Mutt Madness” at Will County Animal Protection Services – and people and pooches are the winners.

Will County Animal Protection Services will waive its adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older through March 31, according to a news release from Will County.

Adoptable dogs include Neil, an affectionate mastiff/cane corso mix; Owen, a playful Japanese akita mix; and Maggie, a curious and gentle pit bull/terrier mix, according to the release.

View all dogs available for adoption on the Will County Animal Protection Services Petfinder website at IL1035.petfinder.com.

Adoptions will take place from noon to 4 pm. Monday through Saturday at Will County Animal Protection Services, at 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.

To schedule an appointment to visit available pets, call 815-462-5633 or email adopt@willcounty.gov.

Adoptable dogs from Will County Animal Protection Services, including Neil, Owen, Maggie, and Mum-Ra (shown). Adoption fees have been waived in March as part of the “Mutt Madness” promotion. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

For information about Will County Animal Protection Services, visit willcounty.gov.