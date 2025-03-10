Shorewood driver accused of letting 2-year-old take the wheel

A Shorewood father allegedly didn’t think it was a “big deal” to let his 2-year-old son drive the vehicle, honk the horn and play the radio while driving on a residential street, police said.

On Saturday, Matthew Nero, 39, was arrested on a charge of endangering the life of a child, according to the Shorewood Police Department.

Nero’s arrest stemmed from a report of a “suspicious vehicle” driving back and forth in the area of Huntington Drive and Huntington Court, police said.

The sounds of yelling, loud music and the vehicle’s horn were coming from the vehicle, police said.

Officers saw the vehicle pull into a driveway in the 1100 block of Huntington Drive.

Officers approached Nero after he left the vehicle while holding his 2-year-old son, police said. Officers told Nero about why they were there, police said.

“Nero replied to them that he was letting his son ‘drive’ (sitting on Nero’s lap), honk the horn, and play the radio while driving on the roadway,” police said.

Nero said he “didn’t think it was a big deal to do so,” police said.

After Nero’s arrest, he was given a notice to appear in court on March 28.