Lemont boys finish second at Morris Invitational: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Boys track and field
Lemont finishes second at Morris Invitational: Lemont scored 64 points as a team. Morris finished third with 52.5 points. Seneca finished fourth with 27.5.
Brodie Peterson of Morris won the 400 meters with a time 53.42 seconds. Everett Swanson won the 1,600 with a time of 4:41.40. Cuyler Swanson won the 3,200 min 9:34.97. Morris won the 4x400 in 3:46.77.
Lemont won the 4x800 in 8:51.48.
Daniel Foy of Lemont won the pole vault with a height of 3.81 meters.
Matt Stach of Seneca won the long jump with a distance of 6.09.
Bolingbrook cruises to victory in Raider Tri: The Raiders scored 119 points to Joliet Central’s 13.
AJ Perkins won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.72 for the Raiders. Anthony Miranda won the 200 at 23.64 for Joliet Central. Bruce Duncan III ran the 400 in 53.27 seconds for the Raiders. Isaac Stowers of Bolingbrook won the 800 with a time of 2:05.08. Nathaniel Gabriel won the 1,600 in 4:34.12 for the Steelmen. Michael Delgado of Bolingbrook ran the 3,200 in 11:05.30.
Jayden Gillespie ran the 55 hurdles in 8.53 seconds for Bolingbrook. Peyton Brooks threw the shot put a distance of 13.06 for Bolingbrook. Perkins also won the high jump with a 1.80-meter vault. Laurentiu Ciricu won the pole vault for the Raiders with a 3.73. Quayyum Olanrewaju of the Raiders won the triple jump with a distance of 11.91 meters.
Girls track and field
Lemont wins Morris Invite: Lemont scored 89 points, Seneca finished second with 62, and Morris was third with 57.
Lila Coleman of Seneca won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.70 and the 200 in 27.25. Makensi Martin of Morris won the 400 with a time of 1:03.32. Hannah Farley of Lemont won the 800 in 2:29.05. Evelyn O’Connor of Seneca won the 1,600 in 5:27.42. Leah Martin of Morris won the 55 hurdles in 9.28.
Morris won the 4x200 in 1:53.50 and the 4x400m in 4:26.21. Lemont won the 4x800 in 9:49.84. Ashley Wrublik of Lemont won the shot put with a distance of 11.44. Madeline Faron of Lemont won the high jump. Emily Aldridge of Seneca won the pole vault with a distance of 2.59. Coleman also won the long jump with a distance of 4.85. Hannah Linn won the triple jump with a distance of 9.73 meters.
Lincoln-Way East finishes first at North Central College Cardinal Classic: The Griffins scored 88.5 points. Minooka finished in eighth place with 35 points. Plainfield South finished with five points, 16th place.
Kyra Hayden finished first in the 55-meter dash for Lincoln-Way East with a time of 7.41. Alaina Steele ran the 200 meter in 26.28 to win first for the Griffins. She also won the 400 with a time of 58.81.
Maya Ledesma of Minooka won the 1,600 with a time of 5:04.67. Hayden won the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.37.