The Herald-News and Morris Herald-News' Voter Guide for February 2025 primary

Before most Will and Grundy county voters get a chance to cast their ballots this April, Homer townships and city of Morris voters will choose on who will appear on ballot.
There are no contested Democratic primaries this cycle in either county.
Homer Township
Supervisor
Stephen J. Balich (incumbent):
Susanna E. Steilen
Clerk
Tamara “Tami” O’Brien
Vicki Bozen (incumbent)
Highway Commissioner
Brent Alan Porfilio (incumbent)
John S. Robinson
Collector
Rose M. Fialko
Sara Palermo
Trustee, Vote for 4
Michael W. Clausen (incumbent)
Dominic Joseph Pacella
Michael G. Bonomo (incumbent)
Angel Constance Marie Shake (incumbent)
Keith D. Gray
Christina “Chris” Sievers
Kenneth “Ken” Marcin
Donald Melody
Homer Township race for assessor is uncontested on the Republican ballot.
Advisory Referendums
“Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers' existing retirement and generate savings, which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?”
“Should the state of Illinois be allowed to force unfunded mandates on local governments who may raise property taxes to cover the costs of those mandates?”
“Should the state of Illinois create an independent citizens commission to draw fair and competitive federal and state redistricting maps, rather than allowing lawmakers to decide?”
City of Morris
Mayor
Alex J. Clubb: Candidate questionnaire
Chris Brown (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
City Clerk
Karla J. White
Lori Werden (incumbent)