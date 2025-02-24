The Herald-News and Morris Herald-News' Voter Guide for February 2025 primary

A Vote by Mail ballot drop box sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Before most Will and Grundy county voters get a chance to cast their ballots this April, Homer townships and city of Morris voters will choose on who will appear on ballot.

There are no contested Democratic primaries this cycle in either county.

Homer Township

Our coverage: “Homer Township Republicans face off in Tuesday primary”

Supervisor

Stephen J. Balich (incumbent):

Susanna E. Steilen

Clerk

Tamara “Tami” O’Brien

Vicki Bozen (incumbent)

Highway Commissioner

Brent Alan Porfilio (incumbent)

John S. Robinson

Collector

Rose M. Fialko

Sara Palermo

Trustee, Vote for 4

Michael W. Clausen (incumbent)

Dominic Joseph Pacella

Michael G. Bonomo (incumbent)

Angel Constance Marie Shake (incumbent)

Keith D. Gray

Christina “Chris” Sievers

Kenneth “Ken” Marcin

Donald Melody

Homer Township race for assessor is uncontested on the Republican ballot.

Advisory Referendums

“Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers' existing retirement and generate savings, which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?”

“Should the state of Illinois be allowed to force unfunded mandates on local governments who may raise property taxes to cover the costs of those mandates?”

“Should the state of Illinois create an independent citizens commission to draw fair and competitive federal and state redistricting maps, rather than allowing lawmakers to decide?”

City of Morris

Mayor

Alex J. Clubb: Candidate questionnaire

Chris Brown (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

City Clerk

Karla J. White

Lori Werden (incumbent)