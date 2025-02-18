Joliet residence damaged by fire, no injuries reported

A residence in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

No one was injured in a fire that damaged a residence on Elizabeth Street in Joliet but the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

Firefighters found “heavy fire and smoke conditions” in the second-floor apartment, according to fire officials. Residents left the building in response to smoke detector alarms.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and contained the fire damage to the second floor.

At 12:52 p.m., the scene was declared under control with zero injuries or fatalities to residents and firefighters, according to fire officials.

The building sustained smoke and water damage to other apartments.

The American Red Cross has been working with occupants for temporary housing, fire officials.