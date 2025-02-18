Joliet District 86 schools on e-learning Tuesday

Joliet Public Schools District 86 will be closed for the day due to cold weather as students go to e-learning on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Due to the weather, all Joliet Public Schools District 86 Schools will have an e-learning day on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for wind chills as low as 19 degrees below zero and a cold weather advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday,

There will be no in-person classes or after-school activities on Tuesday, according to a news release from District 86.

Students should log into their district technology devices at their regular school start time.

Attendance will be taken. For more details, visit https://www.joliet86.org/page/e-learning