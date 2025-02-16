February 16, 2025
Will County property transfers: Feb. 28, 2024, to Feb. 7, 2025

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ajay Reddy and Sowkeya Jayakumar, Residence at 1880 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $808,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Eugene Armstrong Jr. to Dimitrios Nikolaos Giatras and Madeline Joan Meussling, Residence at 388 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $335,000, Dec. 13, 2024.

Allen Trust to Bader Yaseen and Dina Kadhim, Residence at 3 Marshall Ash Court, Bolingbrook, $560,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Amanda Carroll to Monica E. Mojica Flores and Elmer D. Valencia Morales, Residence at 562 Rebecca Lane, Bolingbrook, $367,500, Nov. 6, 2024.

Robert S. Rendla to Michael Thomas Fry, Residence at 209 Lexington Drive, Bolingbrook, $267,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Susan Deperalta to Cesario Quinones and Osmaira N. Escoto, Residence at 1608 Prairieview Blvd., Bolingbrook, $462,500, Jan. 10, 2025.

Linsenmeyer Trust to Eligio Cerda and Olga M. Cerda, Residence at 143 Brookwood Lane East, Bolingbrook, $335,000, Dec. 6, 2024.

Braidwood

Jody L. Johnson to Joe Corral, Residence at 927 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $215,000, June 6, 2024.

Cameron Scott Morris to Victor G. Gastelum and Elyse M. Gastelum, Residence at 395 E. Janet Drive, Braidwood, $325,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Eric Mendoza to Andrew A. and Thomas J. Benson, Residence at 480 S. Division St., Braidwood, $655,000, Dec. 31, 2024.

Channahon

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Thomas Haase and Jaylynn Robinson, Residence at 24141 S. Tryon St., Channahon, $310,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Crest Hill

Terry D. Beaver to Donald W. and Hope C. Six, Residence at 1710 Highland Ave., Crest Hill, $221,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

James J. Allen to Jorge Armando Enriquez Quispe, Residence at 1714 Marlboro Lane, Crest Hill, $240,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Jason K. Dick to Julia Lynne Tomasek, Residence at 1816 Alma Drive, Crest Hill, $218,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Paramo Properties LLC Apt Rent to Adam Bryniarski, Residence at 2034 Manico Court 300, Crest Hill, $183,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Christine C. Michon to Remedios and Wilburn Green, Residence at 16474 Crescent Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $225,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Inga Jurevicius to Titiana L. Jones, Residence at 16130 Ontario St., Crest Hill, $306,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Elwood

Ellinger Trust to Michael and Michelle Sadowski, Residence at 19735 W. Tanglewood Drive E, Elwood, $439,999, Jan. 8, 2025.

Frankfort

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Alexandra Bouziotis and Vasiliki Holevas, Residence at 670 Fairway Lane, Frankfort, $495,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Giannino Trust to Matthew and Jennifer Schrock, Residence at 934 N. Butternut Circle, Frankfort, $670,000, June 10, 2024.

Zylstra Trust to Ronald F. and Peggie C. Hughes, Residence at 9354 Fox Run Circle, Frankfort, $430,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Lenzi Trust to Dale Habenicht and Wanda Habenicht Estate, Residence at 9355 Fox Run Circle, Frankfort, $412,541, Feb. 7, 2025.

Carmen A. Rossi to Travis and Ellen Cunningham, Residence at 938 Shetland Drive, Frankfort, $602,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Reginald and Pandora Lawrence, Residence at 9279 Maura Court, Frankfort, $735,900, Nov. 14, 2024.

Doubrawa Trust to Tracy J. Pierce and Marian P. Obrien, Residence at 23720 S. 80th Ave., Frankfort, $600,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Courtney Mccampbell to Elizabeth A. Pimentel, Residence at 8316 W. Chestnut Court, Frankfort, $295,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Stacey M. Ward Beran to Ryan Gold and Kendyl Gold, Residence at 22443 Woodland Lane, Frankfort, $515,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Curtis Pascarelia to David Glow, Residence at 9293 Vesper Lane, Frankfort, $495,000, July 29, 2024.

Hari Trust to Jillian Aleck, Residence at 9332 Bull Rush Circle, Frankfort, $505,000, Aug. 1, 2024.

Ta Juana M. Tang to David Kelly and Sandra Kelly, Residence at 9275 Vesper Lane, Frankfort, $525,000, April 23, 2024.

Susan Frost to George T. and Caryn S. Leonard, Residence at 9301 Bull Rush Circle, Frankfort, $525,000, Nov. 2, 2024.

Homer Glen

Gerrity Trust to Ahmed Dawadeh, Residence at 16958 S. Meadowcrest Drive, Homer Glen, $530,000, Dec. 19, 2024.

Stephen J. Sekulski to Conner Spreen and Stephanie McMahon, Residence at 14735 S. Arboretum Drive, Homer Glen, $330,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Joseph Zapotoczny to Matthew Sollis, Residence at 14029 Cokes Road, Homer Glen, $185,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Wilson Trust to Ronald Schmitt and Linda Schmitt, Residence at 13627 S. Hampton Court, Homer Glen, $703,500, Jan. 7, 2025.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to Matthew and Karyn Doubleday, Residence at 13255 W. Old Oak Trail, Homer Glen, $560,475, Jan. 6, 2025.

Erendira Hernandez to Francisco Velasco, Residence at 13254 W. Oak Ridge Lane, Homer Glen, $416,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Ramune Lape to Kyle M. and Stephanie H. Rinke, Residence at 14330 S. Birchdale Drive, Homer Glen, $409,900, Jan. 7, 2025.

Joliet

Jemm Homes LLC to Francisco J. Gutierrez, Residence at 423 Madeline St., Joliet, $225,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Alfredo Cedillo Uranga to Angel Ortiz Jr., Residence at 108 Iowa Ave., Joliet, $200,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Will County Sheriff to Jose M. Garcia, Residence at 937 W. Park Ave., Joliet, $135,500, June 17, 2024.

Kenneth Edward Leonard to Todd Overcash, Residence at 937 Surrey Court, Joliet, $250,000, July 8, 2024.

Nolberto Moreno Gurrola to Jailean Lopez and Brian Lopez Morales, Residence at 926 Neufairfield Drive, Joliet, $348,000, Feb. 9, 2024.

Jose M. Garcia to Raul Eduardo Martinez, Residence at 937 W. Park Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Sept. 19, 2024.

DNV Investment Group Inc. to Anna J. Gatson, Residence at 938 Mulford Lane, Joliet, $249,000, Oct. 2, 2024.

Mark Gasienica to Joseph Michael Scordo, Residence at 1057 Silver Hill Circle, Joliet, $245,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

One & Three LLC to Mario Guzman, Residence at 921 Curtis Ave., Joliet, $181,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Tamaine Waters to Kelly Cohen and Mason A. Martinez, Residence at 908 Donnie Court, Joliet, $275,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Chad Wietting to J. Trinidad Vargas and Norma Imelda Radilla, Residence at 904 Dawes Ave., Joliet, $270,000, Dec. 10, 2024.

Felicia Igiebor to Kayra Jimenez, Residence at 934 Shiloh Court, Joliet, $230,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

2220 Ashby Lane LLC to Diego Nieves Carmago, Residence at 924 Wilcox St., Joliet, $369,900, Dec. 3, 2024.

Ruettiger Joint Trust to Agustin Chavez Rodriguez, Residence at 40 Crestwood Drive, Joliet, $299,900, Jan. 13, 2025.

Kimberly Riddle to Francisco Garcia Delgado and Lourdes Valdes Reyes, Residence at 205 Luana Road, Joliet, $195,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Blake R. Huddlestun to Dennis and Tammy Malone, Residence at 930 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Sept. 27, 2024.

Lisa L. Kinser to Yolanda Duncan, Residence at 3625 Forest View Drive 11-B-6, Joliet, $259,900, Jan. 7, 2025.

Debra A. Stanko to Miguel Crisostomo Vargas, Residence at 1619 Richmond Circle 105, Joliet, $70,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Paul Taylor to Jessica Kirkland, Residence at 3921 Brickyard Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Nov. 18, 2024.

Leticia Pimentel to Adrian Martinez Perez and Alejandra Elizabeth Murillo Romero, Residence at 211 Greenview Circle, Joliet, $210,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Lemont

Gilbert E. Ende to Blair K. Crane and Kalin J. Tellez, Residence at 1006 Singer Ave., Lemont, $350,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

One4 Holdings LLC to Ryan D. Maurer, Residence at 1032 Hermes Ave., Lemont, $372,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Goran Kostovski, Residence at 1213 Eagle Crest Drive, Lemont, $750,000, Nov. 22, 2024.

Nicholas Thayer to Zachary Post and Micayla Russotto, Residence at 925 Singer Ave., Lemont, $432,500, Jan. 3, 2025.

DML Builders Inc. to Ali Khalil, Residence at 206 Cass St., Lemont, $400,000, July 14, 2024.

Teton Development LLC to Maria Elias and George G. Pappas, Residence at 12919 Marble St., Lemont, $889,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Maryellen D. Long to Douglas P. and Patricia A. Nickleski, Residence at 1361 Chestnut Crossing, Lemont, $450,000, Dec. 9, 2024.

Jaime Alvarez to James and Gladys Fitzgerald, Residence at 32 Emily Lane, Lemont, $637,000, Dec. 6, 2024.

Melissa Kurbis to Gabriela Prado, Residence at 352 Keepataw Drive, Lemont, $320,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

James T. Slesur to Anzour Jallouqa and Sarah Song, Residence at 13190 Da Vinci St., Lemont, $880,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Teton Development LLC to Joseph G. Kusper II and Nicole G. Kusper, Residence at 12909 Marble St., Lemont, $929,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Lockport

Thomas Lara to Ryan Jackson, Residence at 1618 Peachtree Drive, Lockport, $299,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

John Joseph Sullivan Jr. to Katherine E. Koch and Theodore P. McEnearney, Residence at 929 Treeline Court, Lockport, $290,000, June 6, 2024.

John E. George Jr. to Ashley Craig, Residence at 603 E. Second St., Lockport, $305,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Barbara J. Pavlich to Kaitlyn Killacky and Eddie Lopez, Residence at 929 Northern Drive, Lockport, $392,000, Oct. 18, 2024.

Brandon Roman to William Wright, Residence at 936 E. First St., Lockport, $370,000, June 17, 2024.

Bradley Reed to Juan Manuel Salas Salazar, Residence at 927 Thornton St., Lockport, $260,000, Mar. 19, 2024.

Manhattan

Upward America Southeast Reit to Alyssa and Andrew Clavenna, Residence at 15026 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $305,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Mokena

Michelle Beary to Troy C. Jones, Residence at 9400 Willow Lane, Mokena, $285,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Michael T. Barnas to William Schuler, Residence at 9007 Adare Ave., Mokena, $516,000, Dec. 19, 2024.

William M. Pritchard to Jonathan Lewis Berry and Anna Sabina Cios, Residence at 18620 S. Buckberry Lane, Mokena, $910,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Br Bradford Co. to Richard G. Hesslau and Claudia R. Hesslau, Residence at 11924 Bryan Court, Mokena, $424,900, Jan. 15, 2025.

Jason Brewer to Richard M. Sutton Jr. and Danielle Moser, Residence at 9331 Elm Ave., Mokena, $443,000, Feb. 28, 2024.

Joseph B. Hack to Michael J. Riley and Carissa L. Riley, Residence at 21024 St. James Court, Mokena, $665,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Renee Elosh to Peter B. House, Residence at 18303 Blodgett Road, Mokena, $442,500, Jan. 6, 2025.

New Lenox

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Amy Kathleen and Kevin Kane Becht, Residence at 935 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $545,630, April 10, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Gus William Wallek and Kristine Nora Wallek, Residence at 925 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $486,885, Jan. 22, 2025.

Brent M. Studnicka to Mary Elizabeth O’Brien, Residence at 138 Wallace St., New Lenox, $355,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Shantoya Leslie, Residence at 928 Canongate Lane, New Lenox, $497,400, Nov. 21, 2024.

Robert E. Spicer to Jason C. Glaser, Residence at 928 Melrose St., New Lenox, $379,950, Sept. 24, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Tochukwu Nwabueze Ogbuefi and Amaka Anne Ogbuefi, Residence at 926 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $489,990, March 8, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Shirley Megan Krug and Jake Patrick Dammer, Residence at 933 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $477,745, July 25, 2024.

Burg Trust to John Brolick, Residence at 1933 Airway Court, New Lenox, $150,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

David N. Smith to Wyatt A. Martinus, Residence at 931 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $210,000, Dec. 26, 2024.

Brice Trust to Alec Jon Perry and Rachel Perry, Residence at 849 Churchill Drive, New Lenox, $415,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Plainfield

Michael Thoma to Daniela Fink and Joshua David Fink, Residence at 25505 W. Rock Drive, Plainfield, $583,000, Dec. 24, 2024.

Cynthia S. Lackore to Mykhailo and Maryna Revenko, Residence at 24154 W. Pear Tree Court, Plainfield, $290,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Karin Lowdermilk to Thomas Sherburne, Residence at 4029 Oak Tree Lane, Plainfield, $260,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Tamayo Trust to Jennifer Olson, Residence at 4510 Oriole Lane, Plainfield, $365,000, Dec. 13, 2024.

Paul David Jackson to Xingshuo Wen, Residence at 5618 Stonybrook Drive, Plainfield, $291,000, Jan. 2, 2025.

Cheryl Y. Imus to Joseph Michael Wernig, Residence at 15206 Hamlin St., Plainfield, $450,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Mark McCall to Eram N. Farooqui, Residence at 1406 Westhampton Drive, Plainfield, $235,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Matthew Conner Ahearn to Adam N. and Debra L. Trosper, Residence at 11610 S. Glenn Circle, Plainfield, $455,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Robert A. Munch to Diana Lynn Doerr, Residence at 13903 S. Hunt Club Lane, Plainfield, $319,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Frank Debelevich to Radoslaw and Rachel Oleksy, Residence at 12761 Stellar Lane, Plainfield, $620,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Rockdale

Ariana E. Dieter to Alejandra Nieves Garibay, Residence at 937 Otis Ave., Rockdale, $231,500, Oct. 24, 2024.

Romeoville

Douglas R. Lucas to Mindaugas Dainauskas, Residence at 605 Montrose Drive, Romeoville, $182,000, Nov. 18, 2024.

Segebarth Trust to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 669 Bridgeman Lane, Romeoville, $273,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Didar Kuptsov to Nichole Michelle Comber and Daniel Arturo Gutierrez Gonzalez, Residence at 935 Brassfield Ave., Romeoville, $394,000, June 10, 2024.

Richard L. Gougis III to Jennifer Leigh Conway, Residence at 94 Kenilworth Court, Romeoville, $410,000, April 15, 2024.

Shorewood

Maghan E. Amodei to Lubna Vasay Mohiuddin and Ehabuddin Mohammed, Residence at 1806 Moran Drive, Shorewood, $400,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Wilmington

Richard Coltrinari to William and Melissa Boyd, Residence at 93 Lakeshore Drive, Wilmington, $41,500, March 14, 2024.

Jessica Simpson to Roberto Contreras Jr., Residence at 818 S. Water St., Wilmington, $140,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

