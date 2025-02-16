Will County property transfers: Feb. 28, 2024, to Feb. 7, 2025

Bolingbrook

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ajay Reddy and Sowkeya Jayakumar, Residence at 1880 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $808,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Eugene Armstrong Jr. to Dimitrios Nikolaos Giatras and Madeline Joan Meussling, Residence at 388 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $335,000, Dec. 13, 2024.

Allen Trust to Bader Yaseen and Dina Kadhim, Residence at 3 Marshall Ash Court, Bolingbrook, $560,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Amanda Carroll to Monica E. Mojica Flores and Elmer D. Valencia Morales, Residence at 562 Rebecca Lane, Bolingbrook, $367,500, Nov. 6, 2024.

Robert S. Rendla to Michael Thomas Fry, Residence at 209 Lexington Drive, Bolingbrook, $267,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Susan Deperalta to Cesario Quinones and Osmaira N. Escoto, Residence at 1608 Prairieview Blvd., Bolingbrook, $462,500, Jan. 10, 2025.

Linsenmeyer Trust to Eligio Cerda and Olga M. Cerda, Residence at 143 Brookwood Lane East, Bolingbrook, $335,000, Dec. 6, 2024.

Braidwood

Jody L. Johnson to Joe Corral, Residence at 927 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $215,000, June 6, 2024.

Cameron Scott Morris to Victor G. Gastelum and Elyse M. Gastelum, Residence at 395 E. Janet Drive, Braidwood, $325,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Eric Mendoza to Andrew A. and Thomas J. Benson, Residence at 480 S. Division St., Braidwood, $655,000, Dec. 31, 2024.

Channahon

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Thomas Haase and Jaylynn Robinson, Residence at 24141 S. Tryon St., Channahon, $310,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Crest Hill

Terry D. Beaver to Donald W. and Hope C. Six, Residence at 1710 Highland Ave., Crest Hill, $221,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

James J. Allen to Jorge Armando Enriquez Quispe, Residence at 1714 Marlboro Lane, Crest Hill, $240,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Jason K. Dick to Julia Lynne Tomasek, Residence at 1816 Alma Drive, Crest Hill, $218,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Paramo Properties LLC Apt Rent to Adam Bryniarski, Residence at 2034 Manico Court 300, Crest Hill, $183,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Christine C. Michon to Remedios and Wilburn Green, Residence at 16474 Crescent Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $225,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Inga Jurevicius to Titiana L. Jones, Residence at 16130 Ontario St., Crest Hill, $306,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Elwood

Ellinger Trust to Michael and Michelle Sadowski, Residence at 19735 W. Tanglewood Drive E, Elwood, $439,999, Jan. 8, 2025.

Frankfort

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Alexandra Bouziotis and Vasiliki Holevas, Residence at 670 Fairway Lane, Frankfort, $495,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Giannino Trust to Matthew and Jennifer Schrock, Residence at 934 N. Butternut Circle, Frankfort, $670,000, June 10, 2024.

Zylstra Trust to Ronald F. and Peggie C. Hughes, Residence at 9354 Fox Run Circle, Frankfort, $430,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Lenzi Trust to Dale Habenicht and Wanda Habenicht Estate, Residence at 9355 Fox Run Circle, Frankfort, $412,541, Feb. 7, 2025.

Carmen A. Rossi to Travis and Ellen Cunningham, Residence at 938 Shetland Drive, Frankfort, $602,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Reginald and Pandora Lawrence, Residence at 9279 Maura Court, Frankfort, $735,900, Nov. 14, 2024.

Doubrawa Trust to Tracy J. Pierce and Marian P. Obrien, Residence at 23720 S. 80th Ave., Frankfort, $600,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Courtney Mccampbell to Elizabeth A. Pimentel, Residence at 8316 W. Chestnut Court, Frankfort, $295,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Stacey M. Ward Beran to Ryan Gold and Kendyl Gold, Residence at 22443 Woodland Lane, Frankfort, $515,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Curtis Pascarelia to David Glow, Residence at 9293 Vesper Lane, Frankfort, $495,000, July 29, 2024.

Hari Trust to Jillian Aleck, Residence at 9332 Bull Rush Circle, Frankfort, $505,000, Aug. 1, 2024.

Ta Juana M. Tang to David Kelly and Sandra Kelly, Residence at 9275 Vesper Lane, Frankfort, $525,000, April 23, 2024.

Susan Frost to George T. and Caryn S. Leonard, Residence at 9301 Bull Rush Circle, Frankfort, $525,000, Nov. 2, 2024.

Homer Glen

Gerrity Trust to Ahmed Dawadeh, Residence at 16958 S. Meadowcrest Drive, Homer Glen, $530,000, Dec. 19, 2024.

Stephen J. Sekulski to Conner Spreen and Stephanie McMahon, Residence at 14735 S. Arboretum Drive, Homer Glen, $330,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Joseph Zapotoczny to Matthew Sollis, Residence at 14029 Cokes Road, Homer Glen, $185,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Wilson Trust to Ronald Schmitt and Linda Schmitt, Residence at 13627 S. Hampton Court, Homer Glen, $703,500, Jan. 7, 2025.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to Matthew and Karyn Doubleday, Residence at 13255 W. Old Oak Trail, Homer Glen, $560,475, Jan. 6, 2025.

Erendira Hernandez to Francisco Velasco, Residence at 13254 W. Oak Ridge Lane, Homer Glen, $416,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Ramune Lape to Kyle M. and Stephanie H. Rinke, Residence at 14330 S. Birchdale Drive, Homer Glen, $409,900, Jan. 7, 2025.

Joliet

Jemm Homes LLC to Francisco J. Gutierrez, Residence at 423 Madeline St., Joliet, $225,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Alfredo Cedillo Uranga to Angel Ortiz Jr., Residence at 108 Iowa Ave., Joliet, $200,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Will County Sheriff to Jose M. Garcia, Residence at 937 W. Park Ave., Joliet, $135,500, June 17, 2024.

Kenneth Edward Leonard to Todd Overcash, Residence at 937 Surrey Court, Joliet, $250,000, July 8, 2024.

Nolberto Moreno Gurrola to Jailean Lopez and Brian Lopez Morales, Residence at 926 Neufairfield Drive, Joliet, $348,000, Feb. 9, 2024.

Jose M. Garcia to Raul Eduardo Martinez, Residence at 937 W. Park Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Sept. 19, 2024.

DNV Investment Group Inc. to Anna J. Gatson, Residence at 938 Mulford Lane, Joliet, $249,000, Oct. 2, 2024.

Mark Gasienica to Joseph Michael Scordo, Residence at 1057 Silver Hill Circle, Joliet, $245,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

One & Three LLC to Mario Guzman, Residence at 921 Curtis Ave., Joliet, $181,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Tamaine Waters to Kelly Cohen and Mason A. Martinez, Residence at 908 Donnie Court, Joliet, $275,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Chad Wietting to J. Trinidad Vargas and Norma Imelda Radilla, Residence at 904 Dawes Ave., Joliet, $270,000, Dec. 10, 2024.

Felicia Igiebor to Kayra Jimenez, Residence at 934 Shiloh Court, Joliet, $230,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

2220 Ashby Lane LLC to Diego Nieves Carmago, Residence at 924 Wilcox St., Joliet, $369,900, Dec. 3, 2024.

Ruettiger Joint Trust to Agustin Chavez Rodriguez, Residence at 40 Crestwood Drive, Joliet, $299,900, Jan. 13, 2025.

Kimberly Riddle to Francisco Garcia Delgado and Lourdes Valdes Reyes, Residence at 205 Luana Road, Joliet, $195,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Blake R. Huddlestun to Dennis and Tammy Malone, Residence at 930 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Sept. 27, 2024.

Lisa L. Kinser to Yolanda Duncan, Residence at 3625 Forest View Drive 11-B-6, Joliet, $259,900, Jan. 7, 2025.

Debra A. Stanko to Miguel Crisostomo Vargas, Residence at 1619 Richmond Circle 105, Joliet, $70,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Paul Taylor to Jessica Kirkland, Residence at 3921 Brickyard Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Nov. 18, 2024.

Leticia Pimentel to Adrian Martinez Perez and Alejandra Elizabeth Murillo Romero, Residence at 211 Greenview Circle, Joliet, $210,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Lemont

Gilbert E. Ende to Blair K. Crane and Kalin J. Tellez, Residence at 1006 Singer Ave., Lemont, $350,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

One4 Holdings LLC to Ryan D. Maurer, Residence at 1032 Hermes Ave., Lemont, $372,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Goran Kostovski, Residence at 1213 Eagle Crest Drive, Lemont, $750,000, Nov. 22, 2024.

Nicholas Thayer to Zachary Post and Micayla Russotto, Residence at 925 Singer Ave., Lemont, $432,500, Jan. 3, 2025.

DML Builders Inc. to Ali Khalil, Residence at 206 Cass St., Lemont, $400,000, July 14, 2024.

Teton Development LLC to Maria Elias and George G. Pappas, Residence at 12919 Marble St., Lemont, $889,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Maryellen D. Long to Douglas P. and Patricia A. Nickleski, Residence at 1361 Chestnut Crossing, Lemont, $450,000, Dec. 9, 2024.

Jaime Alvarez to James and Gladys Fitzgerald, Residence at 32 Emily Lane, Lemont, $637,000, Dec. 6, 2024.

Melissa Kurbis to Gabriela Prado, Residence at 352 Keepataw Drive, Lemont, $320,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

James T. Slesur to Anzour Jallouqa and Sarah Song, Residence at 13190 Da Vinci St., Lemont, $880,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Teton Development LLC to Joseph G. Kusper II and Nicole G. Kusper, Residence at 12909 Marble St., Lemont, $929,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Lockport

Thomas Lara to Ryan Jackson, Residence at 1618 Peachtree Drive, Lockport, $299,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

John Joseph Sullivan Jr. to Katherine E. Koch and Theodore P. McEnearney, Residence at 929 Treeline Court, Lockport, $290,000, June 6, 2024.

John E. George Jr. to Ashley Craig, Residence at 603 E. Second St., Lockport, $305,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Barbara J. Pavlich to Kaitlyn Killacky and Eddie Lopez, Residence at 929 Northern Drive, Lockport, $392,000, Oct. 18, 2024.

Brandon Roman to William Wright, Residence at 936 E. First St., Lockport, $370,000, June 17, 2024.

Bradley Reed to Juan Manuel Salas Salazar, Residence at 927 Thornton St., Lockport, $260,000, Mar. 19, 2024.

Manhattan

Upward America Southeast Reit to Alyssa and Andrew Clavenna, Residence at 15026 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $305,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Mokena

Michelle Beary to Troy C. Jones, Residence at 9400 Willow Lane, Mokena, $285,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Michael T. Barnas to William Schuler, Residence at 9007 Adare Ave., Mokena, $516,000, Dec. 19, 2024.

William M. Pritchard to Jonathan Lewis Berry and Anna Sabina Cios, Residence at 18620 S. Buckberry Lane, Mokena, $910,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Br Bradford Co. to Richard G. Hesslau and Claudia R. Hesslau, Residence at 11924 Bryan Court, Mokena, $424,900, Jan. 15, 2025.

Jason Brewer to Richard M. Sutton Jr. and Danielle Moser, Residence at 9331 Elm Ave., Mokena, $443,000, Feb. 28, 2024.

Joseph B. Hack to Michael J. Riley and Carissa L. Riley, Residence at 21024 St. James Court, Mokena, $665,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Renee Elosh to Peter B. House, Residence at 18303 Blodgett Road, Mokena, $442,500, Jan. 6, 2025.

New Lenox

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Amy Kathleen and Kevin Kane Becht, Residence at 935 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $545,630, April 10, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Gus William Wallek and Kristine Nora Wallek, Residence at 925 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $486,885, Jan. 22, 2025.

Brent M. Studnicka to Mary Elizabeth O’Brien, Residence at 138 Wallace St., New Lenox, $355,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Shantoya Leslie, Residence at 928 Canongate Lane, New Lenox, $497,400, Nov. 21, 2024.

Robert E. Spicer to Jason C. Glaser, Residence at 928 Melrose St., New Lenox, $379,950, Sept. 24, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Tochukwu Nwabueze Ogbuefi and Amaka Anne Ogbuefi, Residence at 926 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $489,990, March 8, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Shirley Megan Krug and Jake Patrick Dammer, Residence at 933 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $477,745, July 25, 2024.

Burg Trust to John Brolick, Residence at 1933 Airway Court, New Lenox, $150,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

David N. Smith to Wyatt A. Martinus, Residence at 931 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $210,000, Dec. 26, 2024.

Brice Trust to Alec Jon Perry and Rachel Perry, Residence at 849 Churchill Drive, New Lenox, $415,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Plainfield

Michael Thoma to Daniela Fink and Joshua David Fink, Residence at 25505 W. Rock Drive, Plainfield, $583,000, Dec. 24, 2024.

Cynthia S. Lackore to Mykhailo and Maryna Revenko, Residence at 24154 W. Pear Tree Court, Plainfield, $290,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Karin Lowdermilk to Thomas Sherburne, Residence at 4029 Oak Tree Lane, Plainfield, $260,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Tamayo Trust to Jennifer Olson, Residence at 4510 Oriole Lane, Plainfield, $365,000, Dec. 13, 2024.

Paul David Jackson to Xingshuo Wen, Residence at 5618 Stonybrook Drive, Plainfield, $291,000, Jan. 2, 2025.

Cheryl Y. Imus to Joseph Michael Wernig, Residence at 15206 Hamlin St., Plainfield, $450,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Mark McCall to Eram N. Farooqui, Residence at 1406 Westhampton Drive, Plainfield, $235,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Matthew Conner Ahearn to Adam N. and Debra L. Trosper, Residence at 11610 S. Glenn Circle, Plainfield, $455,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Robert A. Munch to Diana Lynn Doerr, Residence at 13903 S. Hunt Club Lane, Plainfield, $319,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Frank Debelevich to Radoslaw and Rachel Oleksy, Residence at 12761 Stellar Lane, Plainfield, $620,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Rockdale

Ariana E. Dieter to Alejandra Nieves Garibay, Residence at 937 Otis Ave., Rockdale, $231,500, Oct. 24, 2024.

Romeoville

Douglas R. Lucas to Mindaugas Dainauskas, Residence at 605 Montrose Drive, Romeoville, $182,000, Nov. 18, 2024.

Segebarth Trust to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 669 Bridgeman Lane, Romeoville, $273,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Didar Kuptsov to Nichole Michelle Comber and Daniel Arturo Gutierrez Gonzalez, Residence at 935 Brassfield Ave., Romeoville, $394,000, June 10, 2024.

Richard L. Gougis III to Jennifer Leigh Conway, Residence at 94 Kenilworth Court, Romeoville, $410,000, April 15, 2024.

Shorewood

Maghan E. Amodei to Lubna Vasay Mohiuddin and Ehabuddin Mohammed, Residence at 1806 Moran Drive, Shorewood, $400,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Wilmington

Richard Coltrinari to William and Melissa Boyd, Residence at 93 Lakeshore Drive, Wilmington, $41,500, March 14, 2024.

Jessica Simpson to Roberto Contreras Jr., Residence at 818 S. Water St., Wilmington, $140,000, Jan. 17, 2025.