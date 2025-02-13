2025 Election Questionnaire: Deborah Ziech, Joliet School District 86 Board Member

Name: Deborah Ziech

What office are you seeking? Joliet District #86 School Board: West Side Representative

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 75

Occupation and employer: Retired Registered Nurse

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Joliet District #86 School Board: At Large Representative 2003-2023

Director Joliet Grade School Foundation

Joliet Reads: Founding member serving, since 2003

City: Joliet

Campaign Website:

Education: Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing: Diploma Program

Community Involvement: Director of Joliet Grade School Foundation

Joliet Reads

CAPA

Volunteer Reader Joliet Grade Schools since 2003

Will County Election Judge

Will County Voter Registrar

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 4 children, 2 granddaughters

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I believe that smaller class sizes, particularly in primary grades K-2 with paraprofessionals in each room would make a tremendous difference. It would afford the opportunity for small group work with more hands and eyes available for students.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

District #86 and the Illinois School Board of Education has specific policies and procedures in place to address this issue. All staff and parents should be aware of these protocols. It is a situation that needs to be handled with empathy and compassion.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

1. Academic achievement and literacy. The primary purpose of schools is education.

2. Transparency, financial and policy. Financially, the community needs to be aware that we are faithful stewards of their tax monies and District resources. There should be clarity in District #86 policies and fidelity in how they are implemented.

3. Advocating for the needs of all staff, students, and their families.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I do not feel that cell phones should be used during school hours.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

An exception would be if a student has a 504 plan, such as a need to monitor a medical condition.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

the District currently has specific policies regarding the issue of cyberbullying, as well as the use of cell phones by students. Parents and students should be made aware of these policies at the beginning of the school year and reviewed as necessary. It is important that these rules are strictly followed and enforced.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I would like to see a specific place on the District website listing current financial reports and expenditures.

A glossary could help make terms easier to understand. It is possible for the community to access the monthly financial reports on the agenda prior to the monthly Board meeting. The annual budget is explained at least once a year in a Board meeting and the print version of the budget is available at the District office for viewing. I personally do not think this is convenient and would encourage the District to improve this on their website. Do not be afraid to reach out to the District office for any questions you may have.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I would like to see board meetings televised in English and Spanish. It is done for the City of Joliet Council meetings as well as Joliet Township High School #204 Board meetings. This would give the community an opportunity to view the meeting and their convenience. I would also like to see meetings at individual schools where Board members and Administrators could speak with members of the community. These meetings could be scheduled at various times throughout the school year.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I am against banning books in libraries and classrooms. In June 2023 Governor Pritzker signed a bill that made Illinois the first state to outlaw book bans. Censorship restricts a students’ right to learn. Reading is empowering!

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I believe that it is imperative that there is a continuous, respectful dialog between Unions and Administration. This needs to be ongoing and not just during contract negotiations. We need to know what the staff needs to feel successful and do what we can to help them achieve that goal.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe in widening the net for hiring teachers. A dialog between the Teacher’s Union and Administration is crucial. Teachers need to feel that their concerns are heard. One possible means of showing teachers appreciation would be to give an annual monetary gift at the beginning of the school year. This could be used at the educator’s discretion to enhance their classroom or provide learning experiences for their students.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I would make sure that I am available by phone, text, or email.