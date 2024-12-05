Minooka’s TJ Quinn named 2024 Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year

Minooka's TJ Quinn tees off this past season. Quinn is our pick as the 2024 Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Like most children, TJ Quinn first golfed when he was very young, taking some swings with his father around age 6 or 7.

After that, he again did what a lot of kids that age do. He played just about every sport in youth leagues, trying to find the one that he liked most.

He came back to golf, and it has proved to be the right choice.

Quinn – a four-year varsity starter at Minooka and three-time Southwest Prairie Conference MVP – has been named the 2024 Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year after finishing tied for 27th in the IHSA Class 3A State Finals at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

He also wasn’t a late-season flash in the pan, as he started the season shooting a 65 at the Indians’ first tournament of the year at Orchard Valley and another 65 at a tournament in Flossmoor.

“I played well all year,” Quinn said. “My actual best round was a 64 at our high school tryouts.”

Although he enjoys the team aspect of golf, he also likes the fact that the game is more of a competition against oneself.

“I played pretty much every sport growing up,” he said. “I played baseball, basketball, hockey, whatever was in season. But honestly, I hated practicing for the other sports. Practice to me was kind of boring.

“Golf never got boring to me. You are always trying to improve, and you are competing against yourself. I like having the control. In other sports, you are relying on your teammates. In golf, it’s all up to you.”

Quinn has honed his skills by playing difficult courses. Although he plays for Minooka, which has its home course as Heritage Bluffs in Channahon, he considers Mistwood in Romeoville his home course.

“Mistwood is the course I play the most often,” he said. “It’s a tough course, and it prepares you well for other courses. It really teaches you how to hit some difficult shots.

“My favorite course that I have played on, though, is Oakland Hills in Bloomfield, Michigan. I played in the U.S. Junior [Amateur] there this summer, and it’s ranked as one of the top 20 courses in the country. They’ve held multiple big tournaments there, like the U.S. Open. It definitely is a test of the nerves.”

Southwest Prairie Conference Boys Golf Meet Minooka's T. J. Quinn tries to will his drive to the right on No. 3 during the Southwest Prairie Conference Meet at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Quinn, who will continue his golf career while studying business at Wichita State University, feels that the best part of his game is on the tee.

“My driver and irons are probably the best part of my game,” he said. “I don’t really struggle off the tee very often. I can get it out there farther and straighter than most of the other players and put myself in a pretty good position to make a good score on the hole.

“I think playing on those tough courses for about three weeks straight over the summer really helped me when it came time for the high school season.”

While the rest of the Southwest Prairie Conference may be happy to see Quinn graduate, Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic will not be.

“TJ is such a complete player,“ Petrovic said. ”He is without a doubt a once-in-a-coaching-career type player. He was a four-year player for our varsity golf program and meant the world to it, and certainly to me. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to coach such a terrific player, and, more importantly, a terrific person.”

Quinn feels his high school career, both academically and athletically, will be a benefit at Wichita State.

“I do well in school now,” he said. “I have learned how to manage my time between school and golf pretty well, so I don’t think it will be that difficult for me in college.

“I had been looking at some other schools – Bradley was one of them – but Wichita State really impressed me when I visited there.”

As far as after college, Quinn is open to the possibilities.

“I have always wanted to go on the DP Tour and tour Europe,” he said. “But, if the opportunity presents itself to get on the PGA Tour, I would definitely take that chance.

“I know I will have my education to fall back on. And, in the business world, being able to golf well could help. It’s one of the few sports that you can continue doing pretty much your whole life. In other sports, once you are done playing it in school, whether it’s high school or college, your career is pretty much over. But with golf, you can grab your clubs and go play anytime.”