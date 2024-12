The Joliet Fire Department Administrative Offices in downtown in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

No injuries were reported in fire at a homeless encampment in the east side of Joliet.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the fire that occurred in the area of Gardner Street and Oscar Avenue, according to Joliet Battalion Fire Chief Jim Batusich.

Batusich said it was an “outside rubbish fire.” He said it occurred in an area where homeless people had been staying.