Lockport H.S. to host 10th annual Veterans Night on Friday

Just 21 veterans attended the first Veterans Night at Lockport Township High School District 205, according to event organizer Mike Zaworski, a social studies teacher at the school.

This year, Zaworski expects nearly 125 to 140, including three World War II veterans and two Korean War veterans.

On Friday, Lockport Township High School District 205 will host its 10th annual Veterans Night prior to the boys’ basketball game against Lincoln-Way West High School.

Zaworski said the whole point of the event is to give the community the opportunity to say, “Thank you,” to a large group of veterans at one time.

“It turns out being a 30-minute standing ovation for the veteran,” he said. “It’s extraordinary. You get to thank a large group all at once. It’s a ‘thank you’ they’ll never forget.”

Berland’s House of Tools donates the large American flag each year, Zaworski said.

Each veteran will receive a boxed meal from Jersey Mike’s Subs, a camo Dri-Fit T-shirt and a card of gratitude from Lockport Township High School students. The veterans and their families and friends may then stay for the game free of charge.

The ceremony, which begins at 5:45 p.m. and includes bagpipers, will run for approximately 30 minutes before the game begins, Zaworski said. Veterans should arrive at the school by 4:30 p.m.

The JROTC will be provided by Constantine Tsoukatos, Lt. Col. U.S. Airforce retiree and JROTC instructor at Lincoln-Way Central/West High School.

Each veteran and his or her branch of service will be introduced and everyone attending will sing the National Anthem, Zaworski said.

Attendees will include World War II Army Air Corps veterans: Joe Belman, age 100; and Ted Micee, age 103, as well as Betty Peterson, age 100, who served in the Navy at Portsmouth, Virginia, Zaworski said.

The three Korean War veterans Gordie Kinzler, Frank Masters and Melvin Mueller, he said.

Denise Carson, a member of the last graduating class of the Women’s Army Corps, will also attend, Zaworski said. Both Carson and Veronica Konow heavily promote the Veterans Night and are the main reasons why so many veterans participate, he said.

“It’s really neat to see an idea become a reality and to see how much it’s grown,” Zaworski said. “And it’s been a real pleasure watching the veterans and the people in the community enjoy the event. It makes it all worth it.”

Lockport Township High School District 205 is located at 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport.

To register, call Mike Zaworski at 815-588-8591 or register online at lths.org. Online registration closes on Friday morning.

Or veterans can register at the door before the event starts, Zaworski said. Veterans should live in the general area, although they don’t need to live in Lockport, he said.

