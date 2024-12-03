Joliet High School District 204 seeks more than 4% hike in property tax levy

Joliet Township High School District 204 is proposing a $100 million property tax levy to operate in 2025 – a 4.9 percent increase over last year’s $95 million tax levy.

The annul tax levy is a formula for school district budgets based on inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI – 3.4 percent last year), estimated equalized assessed value (EAV) of existing properties, and anticipated growth of new properties within district boundaries.

The levy “allows us to continue to provide quality education and supports for students,” said District 204 assistant superintendent Ilandus Hampton.

The school board will vote on the tax levy at its next meeting on Dec. 17.

The largest expenditure in the District 204 budget is the more-than $62 million devoted to salaries, benefits, purchased services, supplies and materials, according to a presentation Hampton made to the board at a Nov. 19 board meeting.

Other big-ticket levy items include building services ($17.4 million), transportation ($7.million) and liability insurance ($5.9 million).

Overall, Hampton pointed to Joliet’s strong economic position as assisting in the district’s tax levy proposal.

“Our equalized assessed value has continued to increase over the last nine years, at about 5.83 percent, which is good – it’s a good sign of the economic viability that’s occurring in our district,” Hampton said.

Because the overall amount proposed is less than 5 percent, a truth-in-taxation hearing will not be held prior to the Dec. 17 meeting.