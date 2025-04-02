Plainfield to hold spring cleanup week for bulk household items

The Village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be sponsoring spring cleanup for residents during the week of April 7. (Vikaas Shanker)

The village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be sponsoring spring cleanup for residents during the week of April 7.

Residents can place household refuse; bulk items such as chairs, couches and mattresses wrapped in plastic; and appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters at the curb on their regular pickup day, according to the village.

Materials must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular collection day. All items placed at the curb for collection must be normal residential refuse and packaged properly, according to the village.

For information on proper packaging, visit the village website. For additional information on spring cleanup, contact Waste Management at 1-800-964-8988.

The following materials are excluded: electronics, hazardous waste (paints, oils and solvents), tires, construction and demolition materials, concrete, rock, dirt, engines or large automotive parts, and any oversized items that cannot be placed in a compactor-type truck.

To dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, contact At Your Door Special Collection for a pickup.

Residents can schedule a collection by calling 800-449-7587 or by visiting www.wmatyourdoor.com.