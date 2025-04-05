Root awakening: Spring tree care tips

As winter fades and the first signs of spring emerge, it’s time to give trees the care they need to thrive.

Trees, like all living things, require attention and maintenance, especially as they transition from dormancy to the growing season. Help trees recover from winter damage, boost their health, and promote strong roots and lush leaves throughout the spring and beyond.

Assess winter damage

The first step in spring tree care is assessing any winter damage that may have occurred. Start with a visual inspection of the trees. Look for broken branches, frost cracks and other physical damage that might have been caused by heavy snow, strong winds or even salt damage. This may be discolored or scorched-looking leaves or even tip dieback.

Deep watering before spring growth and during dry periods can help leach excess salt from the soil. Pay close attention to signs of disease or pest damage, such as unusual growths or other symptoms of insect activity. More subtle injuries may not become evident until new growth appears.

Deep watering before spring growth and during dry periods can help leach excess salt that builds up during the winter from the soil. (Lathan Goumas)

Next, check the soil and root health. Winter can affect soil moisture levels, so ensure that the soil around the trees is neither too dry nor too waterlogged.

Frost heaving can occur when the soil freezes and thaws repeatedly, pushing newly planted trees out of the ground and exposing their roots. Damaged roots can cause foliage that is wilted, discolored, delayed or smaller than usual.

Boost tree health

Once the winter damage has been assessed, take steps to boost tree health. Pruning may be a crucial part of this process. Prune with a purpose, whether it is removing damaged or dead branches, encouraging new growth, or improving the tree’s overall structure. Use proper pruning techniques to avoid causing further harm to the tree.

Fertilization is another aspect of spring tree care, but only when a soil test reveals there is a nutrient deficiency. If fertilization is needed, apply the right type of fertilizer just after leaf expansion.

Consider organic fertilizers, which release nutrients slowly and improve soil health over time. Synthetic fertilizers also can be effective but should be used with caution, as overfertilization can harm trees, and excess fertilizer can affect water quality.

Watering is vital for tree health, especially during the spring when trees are actively growing. Different tree species have different watering needs, so it’s important to research the specific requirements. Deep, slow watering is more beneficial than frequent shallow, heavy watering. Be careful not to overwater, as this can lead to root rot and other issues.

Mulching helps retain soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, suppress weeds and add organic matter to the soil. Apply a 3-inch layer of mulch around the base of the trees, but avoid piling it directly against the trunk, as this can cause rot and attract pests. Organic mulches, such as arborist wood chips or compost, are excellent choices.

Additional tips for thriving trees

Pest and disease management is crucial in the spring, as many pests and diseases become active during this time. Watch for common spring pests and diseases, and take preventive measures or provide treatments as needed. Integrate management practices to consider cultural or mechanical methods before turning to a chemical approach.

A Japanese beetle munches the leaf of a pussy willow. The foreign invaders have been in Illinois for several years, with damage reported to fields, plants, trees and lawns due to the pest.

Protecting trees in the winter from wildlife and environmental stressors also can make a significant difference in their health and longevity. This may include practices in fall, such as wrapping trunks to avoid frost cracks or sunscald, covering evergreen foliage to prevent winter burn, or caging young tree trunks to avoid deer damage.

By following these tips, trees can recover from winter and thrive throughout the growing season. Regular maintenance and attention to detail ensure trees will remain healthy for years to come.

For questions or more on trees and tree health, connect with a local University of Illinois Extension office from the statewide map at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Sarah Vogel is an Illinois Extension horticulture educator for DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties.