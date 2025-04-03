Joliet museum to host Route 66 Centennial Summit

Participants in the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival check out a Route 66 sculpture outside the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host a Route 66 Centennial Summit on April 10. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host a Route 66 Centennial Summit on Thursday.

The summit is an “opportunity to connect with Route 66 enthusiasts, community leaders and tourism experts,” according to the Joliet Area Historical Museum website.

Optional pre-summit activities include a discussion on Route 66 history and preservation by Route 66 author and expert John Weiss and Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Representatives from Unidos Marketing in Joliet will provide a workshop on the topic of “Reaching Visitors through Social Media,” according to the website.

A Route 66 sign that lights at night now marks Joliet's Route 66 Park on Broadway Street. Oct 23, 2024 (Bob Okon)

According to the website, the Route 66 Centennial Summit will include:

• Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant moderating a community panel on the topic, “How Cities are Celebrating the Centennial,” which includes Joliet, Wilmington and Pontiac, according to the website.

• Bob Navarro, president and chief executive officer of Heritage Corridor Destinations, discussing Route 66 grant projects as they relate to Illinois Route 66.

• Cory Jobe of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, providing an update on the commission, which plans and sponsors official Route 66 centennial events, programs and activities for Illinois residents.

• William Thomas, chairman of the Road Ahead Partnership and Casey Claypool of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, sharing centennial efforts in Illinois and across the U.S.

Darley Newman, travel expert with “Travels with Darley” talking about her Route 66 Illinois episode.

The summit will conclude with dinner, cash bar and entertainment.

Pre-summit activities begin 9 a.m. Registration for the summit begins 12:30 p.m. The summit begins 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for museum members with valid identification. Registration includes dinner and entertainment, according to the website.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum is located at 204 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

For tickets information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.