Changes to downtown Joliet street closures begin Monday

As part of the next phase of construction for the downtown Joliet Chicago Street Streetscape project, traffic control and safety measures will be changing beginning, Monday, April 7, 2025, for water main work on Clinton Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street. (Image provided by city of Joliet)

Traffic control and safety measures will be changing as part of the Chicago Street project in downtown Joliet beginning Monday.

The changes are due to water main work on Clinton Street from Ottawa to Scott streets as part of the next phase of construction for the downtown Chicago Street Streetscape project, the city announced.

Clinton Street will be closed from Ottawa Street to Chicago Street for approximately one week. Additional information will be provided as construction moves thru the intersection and east to Scott Street, according to the city.

The existing closure of Chicago Street from Clinton Street to Cass Street must remain closed until ComEd completes their vault reconstructions in this block, according to the city.

There is no daytime parking on Chicago Street, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow continued construction activities. The city recommends use of the City Center parking deck.

Safety fencing or construction barrels define safe pedestrian routes throughout the construction zone. All businesses are open and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained during construction.