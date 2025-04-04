Will County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to fire correctional officer facing sexual assault charges

The Will County correctional officer arrested by Homeland Security on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is still employed but maybe not for long.

A spokesman on Friday issued a brief statement saying that the Will County Sheriff’s Office plans to fire Daniel Herod.

“A meeting was held earlier today with Daniel Herod regarding his employment with the Will County Sheriff’s Office,” spokesman Kevin Hedemark said. “At this time, Mr. Herod remains employed; however, we are moving forward as swiftly as legally possible to terminate his employment.”

Herod, 41, of Elwood, has been working as a correctional officer at the Will County jail. He is being held at the Kankakee County jail.

He was arrested on March 27 in Elwood by agents with Homeland Security Investigations, a federal agency that operates within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security investigated the case after receiving information about Herod, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.