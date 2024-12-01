Minooka boys third at WJOL Thanksgiving Classic: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball
Minooka 60, Lockport 56: In the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic’s third-place game, the Indians (3-1) got 12 points from both Zane Caves and Jordan Freeman, 11 from Jaden Boe and 10 from Rhett Harris en route to the win.
The Porters (2-2) were led by 17 points from Nujus Venckus and 12 from Anthony Kosi.
Lincoln-Way West 71, Providence Catholic 43: At the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic, the Warriors (2-2) took fifth place. West was led in scoring by Drake Been with 23 points and Max Gabriel with 16 .
Joliet Central 43, Plainfield Central 40: At the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic, the Steelmen’s Bernal Fox, who led the team with 18 points, scored the game-winning basket with 2.3 seconds remaining to give Joliet Central (1-3) a seventh-place finish.
Plainfield East 74, Thornridge 59 (OT): At the St. Charles East Ron Johnson Classic, the score was tied at 54 at the end of regulation, but the Bengals (3-1) outscored Thornridge 20-5 in the overtime period to capture third place.
Bolingbrook 60, Decatur MacArthur 47: At Decatur, Davion Thompson had 20 points and seven rebounds to help power the Raiders, while JT Pettigrew had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Morris 66, Beecher 51: At the Coal City Tournament, Morris (3-1) led 45-43 entering the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win. Jack Wheeler led with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Brett Bounds had 22 points and seven boards. Sophomore RJ Kennedy added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Manteno 72, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: At the Coal City Tournament, Logan Conger led GSW (0-4) with seven points, while Jarrick Hirsch and Cole Hampson each scored six.
Girls basketball
Bolingbrook 55, Crispus Attucks 50: At Brownsburg, Indiana, Skylar Wakefield led the Raiders (3-0) with 16 points, while Sydney Dodd scored 15.
Lincoln-Way East 57, Hinsdale South 46: In the title game of the Hinsdale South Brenda Whitesell Tournament, sophomore Ellie Guyette led the champion Griffins with nine points.
Boys wrestling
Minooka Invitational: Lockport went 3-0 on the day, defeating Bolingbrook 41-16, Bishop McNamara 44-23 and Minooka 38-29.
Girls wrestling
Normal Community Invitational: Joliet Central finished third at the 38-team event. Placers for the Steelmen included Ari Arciniega (100-pound bracket, 2nd place), Alisa Carter (110, 5th), Shaila Aguirre (115, 4th), Melissa Aguirre (125, 6th), April Ortiz (130, 6th), Izabel Barrera (140, 2nd) and Evelyne Perez-Bedolla (190, 4th).
Boys bowling
Plainfield South Invitational: Joliet Central finished fourth at the 21-team event. Garrett Johnson took third overall for the Steelmen.