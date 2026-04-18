Severe storm causes extensive damage in Lena, no fatalities reported: sheriff

Emergency crews from throughout northwestern Illinois were in Lena Friday night in the wake of a severe storm that rolled through the village around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

In a statement issued Friday night, Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall said the storm, which he said is believed to have been a tornado, caused significant and widespread damage.

Emergency responders were actively conducting coordinated damage assessments, welfare checks, and search operations throughout the affected areas. As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, no fatalities or serious injuries had been reported.

“We are extremely fortunate that this storm did not result in loss of life or serious injury,” Stovall said.

The storm caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure across the village. Numerous roadways were obstructed by debris, and hazardous conditions persisted due to downed power lines, compromised structures and scattered debris fields.

Law enforcement and fire personnel from across northwest Illinois were actively assisting with response and recovery efforts, including resources from the Illinois State Police. All agencies were operating under a unified, coordinated response to stabilize the area, protect life and property, and assist impacted residents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Access to Lena currently is restricted, the sheriff’s office announced as of about 8:12 p.m. Friday. Entry is limited to residents, emergency responders, utility personnel, and individuals with a verified, legitimate need to be in the area. The restrictions are being actively enforced to protect public safety and ensure emergency personnel can operate without obstruction, according to the sheriff’s office.

The public is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Damage assessments remain ongoing, and any estimates at this stage would be preliminary, according to the statement. The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a formal damage survey to determine the official cause, track, and rating of the storm.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our residents, securing the affected areas, and supporting the Village of Lena as recovery efforts move forward,” Stovall said.