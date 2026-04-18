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Sauk Valley

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee County

The National Weather Service in Romeoville.

The National Weather Service in Romeoville. (Eric Ginnard)

By Charlene Bielema

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lee County until 8:15 p.m.

At 6:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Morrison to near Geneseo to near Princeton, moving east northeast at 40 to 55 mph.

The NWS reports that the area could see 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected and the NWS says to expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Dixon, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Grand Detour, Lee, Compton, Steward, Nelson, West Brooklyn, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center, and Nachusa.

BreakingLee CountyDixonAmboyPaw PawSubletteAshtonComptonHarmonGrand DetourStorms
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.