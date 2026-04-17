Historical covers for April 17: Apollo 13 Crew Safe on Carrier

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 17. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the Prohibition era and the closing days of World War II to the dawn of the 1970s and recent local recovery efforts.

1929: Morris Daily Herald

On April 17, 1929, the Morris Daily Herald featured a mix of local politics and national infamy. The lead headline centered on the local election of Herbert Clayton as Mayor. However, the page was dominated by the sensational news of organized crime, reporting that “Scarface Al Capone Broke While His Gang is Facing Worst Crisis of Existence.” From “Torcher” murders in New Jersey to Babe Ruth’s early morning wedding at 6 a.m., the paper captured the high-energy, often lawless spirit of the late twenties.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1945, the world was on the brink of monumental change. The front page of the Streator Daily Times-Press was headlined by “TRUMAN TELLS POLICIES,” marking the transition of power following FDR’s death. The war news was equally historic, reporting that the “Seventh Army Enters Nuernberg” and “Reds Drive to Link Up With U.S. Troops.” Even amidst global conflict, the paper touched on the personal, noting that the late President Roosevelt’s name would soon appear on a 3-cent stamp.

1970: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The April 17, 1970, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on a sigh of relief felt across the nation: “Apollo Crew Safe on Carrier.” After a harrowing mission, the paper detailed the “Dramatic Struggle with Space” as the Apollo 13 astronauts were recovered in the Pacific. Closer to home, the news was more somber, with headlines addressing an “Economy in Sharp Slump” and Governor Ogilvie’s promise that there would be “No Mass Mental Health Layoffs” despite budget tightening.

2015: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Rounding out the collection, the April 17, 2015, Daily Chronicle looked back at a community’s resilience one week after a devastating tornado. Under the headline “WE SURVIVED,” the page documented relief efforts in Fairdale, featuring a moving photo of a resident drawing a stick-figure family on a van window. The edition also balanced recovery with local governance, reporting on a “County Board revisits jail plan” and a restoration of state school funds that still fell short of offsetting budget cuts.