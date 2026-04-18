Lee, Ogle counties under flood advisory Friday night due to heavy rainfall

A flood advisory has been issued for Lee and Ogle counties.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory around 7:30 p.m. Friday that will remain in effect until 11 p.m. A flood advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage in areas is imminent or may already be occurring.

In its weather statement, the NWS said Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain had fallen and additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain could cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks.

The NWS said locations that could experience flooding include Dixon, Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Davis Junction, Forreston, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Lost Nation, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Creston, Lindenwood and Monroe Center.

The NWS said people in the advisory area should use caution and avoid floodwaters.

The rain is the result of a band of strong storms that swept across Iowa and into northwestern Illinois on Friday night.

Among areas suffering damage was the village of Lena, with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office issuing a statement Friday night that no traffic is allowed in or out of the city due to damage from strong winds that downed trees and power lines. Emergency responders were helping residents and the village will remain shut down to traffic until further notice.