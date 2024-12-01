Joliet school boards could see big turnover in 2025

Joliet Public Schools District 86 celebrated Illinois School Board Members Day on November 15, 2024. Pictured (front row, from left to right) are President Elvis Madison, Jr. and Vice President Jesse Smith and (back row, from left to right) Delia Ulloa-Jimenez, Gwendolyn Ulmer, Matthew Pritz, R. Emil Standfield, Sandra Aguirre. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Joliet’s school district boards will see some shake-ups in the April 1 elections.

Candidates were required to file their ballot paperwork by Nov. 18, and candidate lists have now been released by the Will County clerk.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has three seats available on the board of school inspectors, one on the east side and two on the west side.

The west side race will see a new member elected to the board, as Naurice Moffett is running unopposed for the seat.

The two seats available on the west side have three candidates running for them. Incumbent Matthew Pritz is facing off against Deborah Ziech and Le Shae Hudson.

Voters will select two choices from the candidates list, and the top two vote getters will join the board.

Board President Elvis L. Madison Jr. and Gwendolyn R. Ulmer have chosen not to run again for their seats when their terms expire.

District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 also has three seats available on its board of education.

Board President Matthew Kennedy, Vice President Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer and Secretary Christine Lynn are all seeking reelection in 2025. They are joined in the race by Sam Coffey.

Joliet Township High School District 204 Board President Matthew Kennedy listens during a meeting. (Eric Ginnard)

Voters will be asked to select three candidates, and the top three choices will be elected to the school board.