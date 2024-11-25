Plainfield Township man released from jail after arrest in barricade incident

A Will County judge granted the pretrial release of a Plainfield Township man accused of pistol whipping a woman and barricading himself in an incident that drew a major police response.

On Sunday, Judge Raymond McSteen denied a petition from Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Platek that requested Devin Nier, 42, remain in the Will County jail following his arrest in connection with the Nov. 22 incident in the 25100 block of Dina Court in Plainfield Township.

Nier faces a charge of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

McSteen’s court order said Nier was charged with an offense that would qualify him for jail but found he could have no contact with the alleged victim or the residence while on pretrial release, court records show.

McSteen ordered Nier to surrender all firearms to police and refrain from having them in his possession.

The judge did not order Nier to submit to electronic monitoring.

Will County Sheriff's Police outside the house in Dina Court where a man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside on Friday morning. Nov. 22, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Platek’s petition said the woman whom Nier is charged with battering had ran out of a residence bleeding from the head and then hid herself inside of a van.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics team, or SWAT, arrived and they established a perimeter around the residence, Platek’s petition said. A shelter-in-place order was also given to the surrounding neighborhood.

Nier eventually came out of the residence and surrendered, Platek’s petition said. Nier claimed the woman shot him and she claimed he was the one her shot her on the top of her head, Platek’s petition said.

The woman told police the residence was a “known drug house with multiple firearms inside,” Platek’s petition said.

The woman said she told Nier “no drugs when his son was present” and Nier responded with, “[Expletive] you [expletive], I’ll kill you,” Platek’s petition said.

“[Nier] then pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot her and pistol whipped her,” Platek’s petition alleged.

After the woman was hospitalized for treatment, medical staff determined she was not shot but instead injured by a blunt object, Platek’s petition said. Her injuries were not life threatening.