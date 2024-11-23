Plainfield Township man charged with battery after barricading himself inside house

The Will County Sheriff’s Office released the identity Saturday of the Plainfield Township man who allegedly repeatedly hit a woman in the head with a gun on Friday and then barricaded himself in the house.

Devin Nier, 42, of Plainfield Township, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated battery, and domestic battery, with further charges pending until after the initial court appearance, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. Friday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25100 block of Diana Court in Plainfield Township after receiving a report that a 42-year-old woman had been shot in the head.

Once deputies arrived, they learned the woman had fled from the house and was hiding in a nearby vehicle. Responding personnel were also told that Nier was in the home with a “hostage,” according to the release.

Police squad cars line the street outside a home in the 25100 block of Diana Court in Plainfield Township after a man had barricaded himself inside the home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Bob Okon)

Officers from the Plainfield Police Department arrived first on the scene and found the woman, “who was bleeding from the head profusely,” according to the release. The Plainfield Fire Department transported her to a local hospital in stable condition.

Road closures were established at northbound and southbound Drauden Road and stretched to Caton Farm Road in Joliet. Police encouraged the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Plainfield police and officers from the Joliet Police Department set up a perimeter around the house where the incident took place. All traffic around the area was stopped, and a reverse 911 call notified the residents to shelter in place. Police also went door-to-door to advise residents to shelter in place.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team came out to negotiate with Nier to surrender himself, which he did, according to the sheriff’s department.

Nier was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning but refused to speak with detectives regarding this incident, according to the release.

Will County detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and located a rifle and ammunition inside the house, according to the release.

Will County Sheriff's Police outside the house in the 25100 block of Diana Court in Plainfield Township where a man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside on Friday morning. Nov. 22, 2024 (Bob Okon)

“It was later determined that the victim was not shot in the head and the injuries that she sustained in the attack were the result of her being struck in the head numerous times with what is believed to be a revolver type pistol,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release. “The hostage was never located, nor was the revolver that was used in the attack.”

The woman is in good condition at a local area hospital and will be released in the near future, according to the release.