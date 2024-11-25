Joliet police investigation leads to temporary suspension of priest

Diocese of Joliet building in Crest Hill. In response to a Nov. 21 incident involving a priest from a Catholic society in Canada "and some students," the diocese informed the priest "he must depart from our parish and out of our diocese," according to a statement from the Diocese of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet police investigation has led to the suspension of a ministry of a priest from a Canadian Catholic society but officials have not revealed the exact circumstances that prompted the investigation.

On Monday, the Companions of the Cross, which is based in Canada, announced the temporary suspension of the ministry of Father Carlos Martins “pending an ongoing police investigation into a recent complaint at one of his relic expositions that took place in the [Diocese of Joliet].”

It’s not clear what exactly led to the police investigation.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, a spokesman for the department, said no arrests have been made and the “case remains under active investigation.”

“The safety and well-being of the students is our top priority, and we are working closely with diocese officials to gather all necessary information. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, I am unable to provide further details at this time,” English said.

The incident took place on Nov. 21 and it involved the Queen of Apostles parish in Joliet hosting the “visit of the relic of St. Jude for public veneration,” according to a statement from the Diocese of Joliet, which did not name Martins.

In response to questions on Monday, the diocese’s communication office said its statement “contains accurate information and given that it is an ongoing police matter, neither the diocese nor the parish will be providing additional information at this time.”

The tour and the relic were overseen by “a priest with the Companions of the Cross, an order of priests in Canada,” according to the diocese.

“During the course of the day’s veneration in Queen of Apostles Church, an incident with the priest and some students was reported to have happened in our church. We immediately contacted the police,” diocesan officials said.

The priest was “confronted with the information” but the diocese did not explain in their statement the nature of that information. Diocesan officials informed the priest “he must depart from our parish and out of our diocese.”

The “veneration of the relic” and a Mass was cancelled.

“These decisions and actions were in accordance with our diocesan safe environment policies and our standards of behavior,” diocesan officials said.