Man in custody after barricading himself inside Plainfield Township home

Police set up a perimeter at Drauden Road in Plainfield Township in response to a man barricading himself inside a home Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Joliet and Plainfield police departments along with Will County sheriff's police and SWAT unit responded. (Photo by Bob Okon)

A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Plainfield Township on Friday is now in custody.

“The scene has been cleared by SWAT, the roads are open, and the male individual is in sheriff’s custody,” according to Kathy Hoffmeyer, public Information officer for the Will County Sheriff’s Office. “No one else was inside the home.”

The man had barricaded himself in a home in the 25000 block of Dina Court in Plainfield Township Friday morning after a woman inside the home called 911 and ran outside. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with not life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

“She is conscious and speaking with detectives,” according to the sheriff’s office.

At 9:41 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a call from a woman who said she was inside the house when an incident took place and had run outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Will County sheriff’s officers, Plainfield and Joliet police officers and SWAT were at the scene and perimeter was set up in the surrounding area.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as this incident was ongoing, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, the police department’s spokesman.

A reverse 911 call notified the residents, and police were also going door-to-door to advise residents to shelter in place, according to the release

The shelter in place advisory covered a quarter-mile area from the house, according to the release. Schools within the perimeter area were notified and were also taking appropriate measures, according to the release.

Road closures were put in place at north and southbound Drauden Road and Caton Farm. The public was encouraged by police to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Joliet Police Department encouraged motorists to Route 59 or County Line Road as north/south detours.

Residents, businesses and schools may now return to normal activities, according to a news releases from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.