Will County inmate hospitalized after suspected gang fight

Will County — A fight at the Will County Adult Detention Center has left two inmates injured and one hospitalized.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the fight occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday, when inmates Dametreas Triplett, Christian Ortiz-Arias and Joskar Ramos entered inmate Deamontae Hunter’s cell in the G-Pod. Inmate Kenneth Johnson acted as a lookout for the group, Jungles said.

Sheriff’s police reported that, once inside, the three inmates closed and locked the door and covered the window with a sheet before attacking Hunter.

Deamontae Hunter (Illinois Department of Corrections)

Outside the cell, another inmate, Earnest Morgan, approached the door and was punched in the head by Johnson, according to the sheriff’s office. Morgan punched Johnson back, and Ortiz-Arias exited the cell and joined the fight, attacking Morgan.

Jungles reported that when deputies responded to the scene and were able to enter the cell, Ramos and Triplett surrendered without incident, complying with commands and getting down to the ground.

The deputies reported that they discovered Hunter with facial injuries and head trauma and sent him to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, his condition later worsened, and he was transported to another hospital in the Chicago area.

Jungles noted that Hunter’s injuries were suffered after he was repeatedly punched and beaten with a sock filled with bars of soap.

Jungles said all five of the inmates involved have refused to cooperate with the investigation of the incident, but it is suspected that the attack was gang related.

Hunter is a known member of the Lit faction of the Vice Lords street gang, according to the sheriff’s office. He is detained while awaiting trial on gun charges and has a previous conviction for illegal firearm possession.

Triplett and Morgan were both arrested in connection with illegal possession of weapons. Ortiz-Arias and Ramos are charged with murder.

Charges are pending in this case, but Hunter and Morgan have declined to pursue criminal complaints against the attackers.