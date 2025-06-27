Will, Grundy communities host Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

People watch the firework display from the field at Joliet Memorial Stadium in on Thursday July 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

As Independence Day approaches, towns across the region are gearing up for fireworks displays and community celebrations.

From food trucks and live music to family-friendly festivities, here is a roundup of places to enjoy the Fourth of July across Will and Grundy counties:

Fourth of July Celebration: Celebrate the village of Bolingbrook’s 60th anniversary with an evening of fireworks, food and family fun at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 4.

Cash parking will be available in the lawn across from the club, with proceeds going to the Bolingbrook Lions Club, and remote parking will be available at Eichelberger Elementary School, John F. Kennedy Middle School and Plainfield East High School. Shuttle service begins at 6 p.m. No grills or dogs allowed.

Independence Day 2025 Celebration: The Channahon Park District and the village of Channahon begin their celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at the Ronald D. Lehman Community Park on McClintock Road, starting with a concert from Sundance. There also will be fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks: Busey Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, 300 W. Jefferson St., will host Joliet’s annual fireworks display Friday, July 4. This free event will be coordinated with a music broadcast on STAR 96.7. The stadium gates open at 6 p.m., with the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m. Alcohol and grilling are prohibited.

Blankets are welcome in the stadium, but lawn chairs and coolers are not allowed. Parking will be available on Jefferson Street, but some lots will be closed for safety reasons.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, will host an Independence Day celebration complete with a fireworks display from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 3. There will be live music on two stages and food and beverage tents in the scenic park along the river in downtown Joliet.

July 3rd Fireworks: In celebration of Independence Day, the city of Lockport and the Lockport Township Park District will host the annual fireworks show at dusk Thursday, July 3, in Dellwood Park. If the show is canceled due to inclement weather, a makeup date will be announced.

Independence Day Parade: Head to Manhattan for a lively parade through downtown Saturday, July 5. The parade lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. on Second Street in front of Anna McDonald School, 200 Second St., Manhattan. The parade will move across Route 52 at First Street, where the procession will end.

A large group sets up camp before the fireworks July 3, 2024, at Dellwood Park in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Grundy County Fair Fireworks: A free fireworks display will be held at dusk Thursday, July 3, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds as part of the Grundy County Fair. The festivities also will feature a magician, face-painting, camel and pony rides, a petting zoo and more. The fair begins Wednesday, July 2, and ends Sunday, July 6.

Independence Day Celebration: New Lenox will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6 p.m. in the Village Common. A free performance from Billy Gray Music will start the event from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by music from the Joliet American Legion Band and a fireworks display at dusk. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for sale from the concession stand, and food trucks from Drew’s Dogs and Los Razo’s Mexican Grill will be on-site.

Food Truck Festival and Fireworks: The Plainfield Food Truck Festival begins at 4 p.m. July 3 in the parking lot of Gregory B. Bott Community Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road. The festival will close with a free fireworks show at 9 p.m. Suggested parking and viewing locations for the fireworks display include Plainfield Central High School, St. Mary Immaculate Parish and Bott Park’s south soccer fields.

July 3rd Fireworks: Romeoville will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 with three fireworks shows. The shows will be based at Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive; Lukancic Middle School, 725 Normantown Road; and Discovery Park, 300 S. Highpoint Drive. The parking lots at these facilities will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. July 3. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from their own neighborhood, as attendance at any of the three sites will be restricted. If your home does not have a good view of any of these sites, the parking lots at Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road, will be open for fireworks viewing.

Friday, June 27 Fireworks: Wilmington will celebrate Independence Day on Friday with the Let Freedom Rock Celebration at North Island Park, 250 Bridge St. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., capping off a day of live music, food trucks, performances and more. The festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Those attending are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, along with plenty of bug spray.