Joliet man charged with drug-induced homicide of teen girl

A Joliet man has been charged with delivering fentanyl that was ingested by a 15-year-old girl who then suffered from a fatal overdose.

The incident that led to the death of a 15-year-old girl occurred Feb. 12, but charges were not filed until Thursday.

Dametreas Triplett, 21, of Joliet, faces a charge of drug-inducted homicide and delivery of a controlled substance, according to court records. Triplett has been in the Will County jail since Feb. 17 for other cases.

About 8:50 a.m. Feb. 12, officers and an emergency crew with the Joliet Fire Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of Cypress Lane for a report of an unresponsive 15-year-old girl, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they found the unresponsive teen in the bedroom of the residence.

Despite lifesaving measures performed by paramedics, the teen eventually was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“Information was developed that indicated that the victim may have possibly overdosed from ingesting a controlled substance,” English said.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday alleged that the substance was fentanyl and that the teen’s death was caused by the ingestion of that substance.